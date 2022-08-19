Couple Breathes New Life Into RV, Turns It Into an Amazing Off-Grid Tiny Home

While full-time RV living is not for everyone, there are still many people who choose to live life on the road. This couple decided to embrace the nomadic lifestyle. So they bought an old RV and renovated it to match their needs and preferences. Now they’re living full-time in their mobile home, which they lovingly named Marty.
Cameo and Ryan ditched the nine-to-five routine and chose to live full-time in an RV together with their puppy Kona. They bought an old Coachmen Freelander Class C motorhome and completely renovated it. Now, Marty has a fresh exterior and a cozy interior that includes everything they need.
Right as you step inside, you’re going to find a nice living room that features a large couch. From there, the couple can relax and watch the TV mounted above the dining area. Besides a large TV, this space includes several cabinets that can be used to store different items, a table, and two comfortable seats.
Next to it is a kitchen, which comes with all the amenities you’d find in any traditional home. It has a three-burner propane cooktop, an oven, a convection microwave, a sink, and a refrigerator. Plus, it has plenty of cupboards for storage and a pull-out countertop that extends the available space.
The motorhome also has a bathroom. It's compact, but it offers just enough space for them. It has a shower, a small sink, a medicine cabinet, and a composting toilet. A custom wooden door separates it from the rest of the RV.
At the rear is the bedroom. It has a comfortable bed that can sleep two and numerous cabinets. They also added two small nightstands and a wall heater that keeps the area warm and cozy during cold nights.
In fact, Cameo and Ryan have already equipped Marty for the winter. They’ve been living in their renovated RV for seven months, and they have already experienced freezing temperatures during the cold season. So now, they’re better prepared. They have thoroughly insulated the RV, and they put tinted windows and reflective elements that could help regulate the temperature inside.
Marty also comes with 1,000 watts of solar power, allowing them to live off the grid whenever they wish. Recently, Cameo and Ryan offered a full tour of their off-grid mobile home to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. Check out the video down below to find out more about them and their renovated RV.
