All-New Range Rover Shines Proud and Dandy on Big, Flashy AL13 24 Inchers

With the ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus super-SUV distant rulers of the crossover aftermarket realm, few brands can do anything about changing the new world order of SUV flagships.
But no one will blame the likes of Bentley, Land Rover, Mercedes-AMG, Cadillac, and Aston Martin, among others, for not trying, either. Especially since the Ferrari Purosangue V12 flagship is also looming on the horizon and there’s a rumor mill word that McLaren may be thinking about joining the affluent ultra-luxury performance SUV party sooner rather than later.
Alas, among the bunch of G 63s, Bentaygas, Escalades, or DBXs, there is one traditional contender for the title. That would be the classic Land Rover Range Rover, a model that has the heritage trump card on its side, now that it has already reached a posh fifth generation. And it is slowly crawling its way up into the ultra-luxury segment (a top Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase can start at more than $218k, already!), both in stock form and with help from the aftermarket realm.
As far as the latter is concerned, the building stepstone gets propped with help from the “largest dealer for world's top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, and the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik. Both now have a shiny, proud, and fully dandy Range Rover dressed up in two-tone white-and-black to ride properly on humongous Aerodisc-style concave aftermarket wheels.
It is an interesting build project, to say the least, and we can easily see it as a halfway adventure between Forgiato’s solid Cactus Jack style and the traditional multi-spoke wire-wheel standard. Alas, unfortunately, neither the aftermarket outlet nor the wheel specialist provided any pointers towards the exact model series of these proud 24-inch rims. Luckily, we do have a lot of stills and a video (embedded below) to ogle at…
Alas, among the bunch of G 63s, Bentaygas, Escalades, or DBXs, there is one traditional contender for the title. That would be the classic Land Rover Range Rover, a model that has the heritage trump card on its side, now that it has already reached a posh fifth generation. And it is slowly crawling its way up into the ultra-luxury segment (a top Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase can start at more than $218k, already!), both in stock form and with help from the aftermarket realm.
As far as the latter is concerned, the building stepstone gets propped with help from the “largest dealer for world's top brands,” aka Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, and the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik. Both now have a shiny, proud, and fully dandy Range Rover dressed up in two-tone white-and-black to ride properly on humongous Aerodisc-style concave aftermarket wheels.
It is an interesting build project, to say the least, and we can easily see it as a halfway adventure between Forgiato’s solid Cactus Jack style and the traditional multi-spoke wire-wheel standard. Alas, unfortunately, neither the aftermarket outlet nor the wheel specialist provided any pointers towards the exact model series of these proud 24-inch rims. Luckily, we do have a lot of stills and a video (embedded below) to ogle at…