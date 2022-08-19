Rare Land Rover 101 Forward Control Camper Conversion Goes Up for Auction

The Land Rover 101 Forward Control is a light utility vehicle produced in the late 1960s for the British Ministry of Defense. The V8-powered four-wheel drive was designed to meet the Army’s requirements for a gun tractor and was not available to civilians when new.
However, when production ceased, many 101 FCs ended up in civilian hands as the vehicle was slowly retired from military service. Some of them were spared the rotting and rusting fate by being converted into off-road campers to cater to nomads’ need to explore the vastness of the world.
Such is the case of the Land Rover 101 FC in question here, a 1977 model that was delivered new to the UK Ministry of Defense and then ended in a private collection in Poland. That’s where the current owner bought it from in July 2018.
The utility vehicle has been given a new lease of life through extensive work to turn it into an off-grid overland camper. Now, the 101 FC is fully capable of offering accommodation and transporting the owner anywhere they want, as it has been equipped with an electrically-actuated pop-top roof with a double bed, a roof-mounted solar panel system consisting of two 100W panels, an onboard battery bank, an onboard water tank with filtration system, as well as an HVAC system.
It also has a kitchenette with a refrigerator, sink, and single-burner stove, as well as a fold-out awning.
In order to bring it to its current state, the owner had the bulkhead, front bumper, and door hinges galvanized. Additionally, the front door tops, bottoms, and hardware have all been replaced.
The 101 FC was then fitted with a custom aluminum camper cabin by Latitude Overland of Bristol, which has been finished in Dovas White and Bahama Gold. Matching off-white 16” steel wheels complete the picture.
Other additions meant to make life easier on the road include C-Tek controllers and a battery management system, a Sergeant EC160 power supply unit with a split charger, LED lighting, a mounting bracket for TV, and an overhead cargo net.
This left-hand drive Land Rover 101 FC example is being offered for sale out of Cornwall in England via Bring a Trailer.
