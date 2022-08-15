World's First Art Gallery on Wheels Offers an Immersive Art and Travel Experience

While most people who decide to try out life on the road worry about how they’ll fit everything they need, like a kitchen and a bathroom, into the limited space offered by their caravans, RVs, campers, or other types of motorhomes, two New Zealand-based companies have managed to accommodate an entire art gallery inside a camper van.
Coastal Arts Trail and Quirky Campers New Zealand have created a whimsical mobile home that stands at the intersection of travel and arts. Their creation is the world’s first art gallery-camper van and has been specifically designed and built for the New Zealand-based arts trail, an art tour across the lower West Coast of the North Island.
The art gallery on wheels, dubbed Vallery, features more than 50 artworks by 26 artists which have been sourced from galleries and artists’ studios in the Taranaki area. The art pieces have been ingeniously incorporated into the van’s ceiling, furniture, and other counterparts.
Some of the artworks inside Vallery include a large-scale ceiling painting featuring a glowing night sky, a gorgeous black-and-white arch showing some iconic native trees and birds, local beachscapes on the beddings, and even handcrafted plates, bowls and mugs.
The builders have equipped the campervan with all the basic amenities and necessities for camping. As such, it comes with a generous kitchen area that includes a two-burner gas stove, a sink, and a big fridge.
The van features a unified living, dining, and sleeping area with two long bench seats facing each other and a decent-sized table perfect for dining, playing board games, or working on the laptop. It also has a fixed double bed at the back that comfortably sleeps two people, along with a third convertible single bed for when you have company.
The gallery-camper will be available for public booking, so people who are interested in art and traveling will be able to enjoy art outside of the conventional “white cube” space.
“Art has the ability to change the way we experience the world around us. A campervan designed specifically for a regional art trail presents a unique opportunity to view the world through a creative lens,” said curator Aimée Ralfini, who led the creative development of the art gallery campervan.
“It breaks all the rules, about where we think art should be, and how we interact with art. And that’s a good thing.”
Aside from the artistic focus, Vallery builders also thought of practicality and sustainability, so they equipped the van with a solar panel on its roof, a 55-liter fresh water tank, a 55-liter grey water tank, as well as a portable toilet stored in the garage.
Art and travel enthusiasts can already book Vallery at quirkycampers.com and sleep under art, dine with art, and breathe art in a practical and comfortable way.
The art gallery on wheels, dubbed Vallery, features more than 50 artworks by 26 artists which have been sourced from galleries and artists’ studios in the Taranaki area. The art pieces have been ingeniously incorporated into the van’s ceiling, furniture, and other counterparts.
Some of the artworks inside Vallery include a large-scale ceiling painting featuring a glowing night sky, a gorgeous black-and-white arch showing some iconic native trees and birds, local beachscapes on the beddings, and even handcrafted plates, bowls and mugs.
The builders have equipped the campervan with all the basic amenities and necessities for camping. As such, it comes with a generous kitchen area that includes a two-burner gas stove, a sink, and a big fridge.
The van features a unified living, dining, and sleeping area with two long bench seats facing each other and a decent-sized table perfect for dining, playing board games, or working on the laptop. It also has a fixed double bed at the back that comfortably sleeps two people, along with a third convertible single bed for when you have company.
The gallery-camper will be available for public booking, so people who are interested in art and traveling will be able to enjoy art outside of the conventional “white cube” space.
“Art has the ability to change the way we experience the world around us. A campervan designed specifically for a regional art trail presents a unique opportunity to view the world through a creative lens,” said curator Aimée Ralfini, who led the creative development of the art gallery campervan.
“It breaks all the rules, about where we think art should be, and how we interact with art. And that’s a good thing.”
Aside from the artistic focus, Vallery builders also thought of practicality and sustainability, so they equipped the van with a solar panel on its roof, a 55-liter fresh water tank, a 55-liter grey water tank, as well as a portable toilet stored in the garage.
Art and travel enthusiasts can already book Vallery at quirkycampers.com and sleep under art, dine with art, and breathe art in a practical and comfortable way.