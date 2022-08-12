Black-on-Black Range Rover Finds Its Owner, It's NFL Star Charles Cross

Recently, Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, has been posting a lot of cars for sale. One of them, a black-on-black Range Rover, has just found its owner: Charles Cross.
Charles Cross may be just 21 years old, but he seems to have great taste in cars. Cross has been selected ninth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, where he plays as an offensive tackle. He signed a four-year contract with the team worth $21 million, with a signing bonus of $12.73 million.
This means he had more than enough to buy a new car so he would roll to games in style. He opted to collaborate with Champion Motoring, a dealership which provides exotics for athletes and celebrities alike. The vehicle he chose is a black-on-black Range Rover, with a long wheelbase.
The SUV had been posted on the dealership’s official Instagram account a week ago for sale. On August 12, the dealership edited the post, adding that the new owner is none other than Cross. He hopped in the comment section to add a smiling face with sunglasses, to which the company replied that Forgiatos are next in store for this Range Rover.
Land Rover introduced the flagship Range Rover in 1969, going through five generations over five decades. The latest generation, introduced in 2021, comes in different body styles, with a standard wheelbase, a long wheelbase, and a seven-seat long wheelbase.
The one Cross chose is a long wheelbase version, with seven seats. He went for the V8 engine, the most powerful option, which puts out 523 horsepower (530 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. When it comes to performance, the Range Rover can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
And it’s exactly what Charles Cross needs to turn every head when arriving at his games with the Seattle Seahawks.
