The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Is Back, Only 250 Units Will Be Made

Land Rover North America is reviving the Defender Trophy Edition as a 2022 model year that’s based on the 2023 Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE. The special edition two-door SUV comes with a lot of upgrades and a bold exterior look. All 250 units will be sold in the U.S. and Canada. Here’s what you need to know.
Land Rover has a rich history. Since its inception in 1948, the sense of adventure has been embedded into the company’s branding. Its models have been part of many wild stories like the Overland, and now the automaker is making sure to bring back some of those amazing traits that best suit its vehicles in the form of the “Trophy Edition.”
The special edition “adventure-ready” SUV features a yellow exterior wrap, a unique badge, many blacked-out bits, a tow hitch receiver, air suspension, the Cold Climate pack, the Off-road pack, and the Advanced Off-road Capability Pack. The manufacturer also added roof racks, a roof ladder, front and rear mudflaps, an integrated air compressor, and rubber mats.
Customers who will buy one of the 250 available units will also have the opportunity to sign up for an adventure competition held in October at the company’s Experience Center in Vermont at no extra cost. Former participants can join in as well, but they’ll have to pay $5,000 per team.
Most of the modified 2023 Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE will be available in the U.S. Canada gets only 30 units.
The 2022 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition has an MSRP of $95,000 without the destination and delivery charge. The starting MSRP for the Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE, on which the special edition is based, is $65,100. Both SUVs hide a mild hybrid six-cylinder engine under the hood. It puts out 395 HP (400 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.
If you’re interested in joining the exclusive adventure competition, then you must hurry up to order and make your intentions known. There are only 90 spots available, and the selection process is based on the “first come, first served” principle. The deadline is set for September 27. The winning team will be invited to attend the Classic Land Rover Trophy Competition in the UK.
The special edition “adventure-ready” SUV features a yellow exterior wrap, a unique badge, many blacked-out bits, a tow hitch receiver, air suspension, the Cold Climate pack, the Off-road pack, and the Advanced Off-road Capability Pack. The manufacturer also added roof racks, a roof ladder, front and rear mudflaps, an integrated air compressor, and rubber mats.
Customers who will buy one of the 250 available units will also have the opportunity to sign up for an adventure competition held in October at the company’s Experience Center in Vermont at no extra cost. Former participants can join in as well, but they’ll have to pay $5,000 per team.
Most of the modified 2023 Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE will be available in the U.S. Canada gets only 30 units.
The 2022 Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition has an MSRP of $95,000 without the destination and delivery charge. The starting MSRP for the Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE, on which the special edition is based, is $65,100. Both SUVs hide a mild hybrid six-cylinder engine under the hood. It puts out 395 HP (400 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.
If you’re interested in joining the exclusive adventure competition, then you must hurry up to order and make your intentions known. There are only 90 spots available, and the selection process is based on the “first come, first served” principle. The deadline is set for September 27. The winning team will be invited to attend the Classic Land Rover Trophy Competition in the UK.