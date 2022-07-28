Land Rover Classic Defender Works Trophy II Has Go-Anywhere Looks, V8 Power, Insane Price

Land Rover Classic has just announced another limited-run of the previous-generation Defender. It follows in the footsteps of last year’s model and is aptly dubbed the Defender Works V8 Trophy II.
Immediately standing out from the crowd due to its rugged looks, it sports a unique camouflage pattern that represents 23 locations that the potent 4x4 has tackled over its seven-decade history, from its off-roading challenges to the more recent expeditions in South Africa, Peru, and Laos.
Finished in Fuji White, with Narvik Black roof and Glossy Black elements, the Defender Works Trophy II rides on 18-inch wheels. It sports a protective A-frame at the front that houses a winch, in front of the unique grille, black hood with satin finish to reduce glare, full-width LED light bar, rock sliders, external roll bar, and rear ladder to provide access to the roof rack. The special badging rounds off the looks.
On the inside, it has Recaro sports seats in black and white, with contrast stitching. Leather upholstery is on deck, and so is a modern infotainment system with navigation and smartphone integration. A clock by Elliot Brown bedecks the dashboard, with its face featuring a camouflage design that mirrors the exterior of the vehicle. This is a nod to the 1,000 watches inspired by this model that are about to launch.
With a 500-mm (20-in) wading depth, the Defender Works Trophy II packs the 5.0-liter V8, making 405 ps (399 hp / 298 kW) and 515 Nm (380 lb-ft) of torque. It is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission made by ZF and transfers the thrust to both axles. Uprated suspension and brakes, and steering enhancements have been performed, too.
Using models made from 2012 to 2016, stripped and rebuilt by hand, production is capped at 25 units. Five of them will be offered in the double-cab pickup configuration, and the rest will be equally split between the ‘90’ and ‘110’ body styles. Pricing starts at £225,000 ($271,676) in the UK for the Defender 90.
