Get to Know Ferrari's Most Spectacular Formula 1 Engines

Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition Launches as U.S.-Only 220-Unit Limited Run

The Land Rover Defender has had a positive reception since its introduction last year and, considering it’s a cool-looking SUV with a great legacy behind and above-average off-roading abilities, that shouldn’t really come as a surprise. 11 photos SUV ’s overly complicated nature (at least compared to its predecessor) and heavy reliance on electronics, which cancels its appeal as a possible overlanding rig.



All things considered, though, people still seem to find the new



Not only does the Trophy Edition offer a nostalgic throwback to the days of the Camel Trophy (you half-expect to see the cigarette maker’s name on the Defender’s door), but 90 of the 220 new owners (the number the special edition is limited to) will also be granted access a similar adventure competition held at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina this October. The winner of the competition will represent the U.S. at “The Land Rover Trophy Competition” at Eastnor Castle in the U.K, which will be held early next year.



Underneath the yellow wrap and black accents (Extended Black Exterior Pack) hides a 2022 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 x-Dynamic SE, with a few added bits. The hybrid powertrain develops 400 hp in the smoothest way possible, but having the top engine also means you get the large wheels (no smaller than 19”), which,



The list of off-road-worthiness enhancers includes a tow hitch receiver,



The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition will be available starting next month at certain retailers in the U.S. for a price of $90,000. Well, it’s not to say it’s been all smooth sailing for the new Defender. The British model has had its fair share of criticism, some of it stemming from the brand’s old nemesis – its poor reliability – and some from the’s overly complicated nature (at least compared to its predecessor) and heavy reliance on electronics, which cancels its appeal as a possible overlanding rig.All things considered, though, people still seem to find the new Defender appealing, and the special edition that Land Rover North America has just announce will only make it even more attractive. Called the Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition, the black and yellow (not a NYC cab, we swear) SUV will only be available at certain dealerships throughout the country due to its exclusive nature, but those who will get it will actually buy into a pretty interesting bundle.Not only does the Trophy Edition offer a nostalgic throwback to the days of the Camel Trophy (you half-expect to see the cigarette maker’s name on the Defender’s door), but 90 of the 220 new owners (the number the special edition is limited to) will also be granted access a similar adventure competition held at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina this October. The winner of the competition will represent the U.S. at “The Land Rover Trophy Competition” at Eastnor Castle in the U.K, which will be held early next year.Underneath the yellow wrap and black accents (Extended Black Exterior Pack) hides a 2022 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 x-Dynamic SE, with a few added bits. The hybrid powertrain develops 400 hp in the smoothest way possible, but having the top engine also means you get the large wheels (no smaller than 19”), which, as we’ve seen , can become an issue out in the wild. However, the Trophy Edition comes packed with all the off-road goodies Land Rover has in store for the new Defender, including the more rugged tires that should, in theory, provide better grip and protection.The list of off-road-worthiness enhancers includes a tow hitch receiver, Air Suspension Pack, Cold Climate Pack, Off-road Pack, Advanced Off-road Capability Pack , expedition roof rack, front undershield, deployable ladder, winch installation kit, mud flaps, integrated air compressor, and deep sided trunk rubber mats.The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition will be available starting next month at certain retailers in the U.S. for a price of $90,000.

load press release