Land Rover Defender Turns Into the Manhart DP 500, Looks Like an Overpriced Grocery Getter

Arguably one of the best off-roaders that money can buy, the new generation Land Rover Defender has just put its most important credentials behind it.
Manhart is responsible for this tune that has turned the 4x4 into something you’d expect to see in a mall’s parking lot, with several visual and technical upgrades here and there.
Rechristened the DP 500, the tuned 4x4 has broader shoulders thanks to what the tuner calls “masculine wing flares.” These, together with the engine cover, were painted in the same color as the rest of the exterior, which also sports decorative silver stripes.
Contributing to the revised stance are the 10x24-inch Forged Line alloys, with a light gray look, shod in 295/30 tires. A smaller set of wheels, the Concave One, is also available, measuring 10.5x22 inches, with a black finish and gold trim and 295/40 tires. Both offerings fill the wheel arches quite nicely, even with the lowering of the entire body by 30 mm (1.2 in). This is done via coupling rods or adjusting the software. As an option, interested parties can get a brake upgrade on request too.
In the power department, the remapped engine control software and stainless steel exhaust system, with carbon or ceramic-coated tailpipes, have made it more powerful. Normally, the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline unit develops 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, and now it is good for 512 ps (505 hp / 377 kW) and 710 Nm (524 lb-ft), on par with the range-topping V8-powered flavor.
Finally, Manhart can take care of the interior too. Here, they mention the usual leather and Alcantara combination with selectable accents. Their logo can be embossed in certain elements, and there is also a set of front seats from Recaro that can be installed, featuring integrated airbags, as well as heating and cooling functions.
