Manhart MHX5 Is a Beastly BMW X5 M That Needs to Be Taken Seriously

The BMW X5 M is a bit underpowered, said absolutely no one ever, and for good reasons, as the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 pumps out 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque in the Competition without any outside intervention.
Factor in Manhart’s MHtronik auxiliary control unit, or an ECU remapping, and the stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, and four 100-mm (4-in) tailpipes, as well as the race downpipes without catalytic converters, and OPF delete, which don’t have TUV approval, and the numbers will increase to 730 ps (720 hp / 537 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).
One thing that the tuner hasn’t talked about is the performance of their MHX5. Nevertheless, it is obviously quicker than the stock X5 M, which does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, and can top out at 250 kph (155 mph), or 290 kph (180 mph) when ordered with the optional M Driver’s Package. And if the numbers announced by Manhart seem somewhat familiar, then you have a good memory, as this one isn’t their first, nor their only tuned X5 M.
Height adjustable coil springs from H&R have brought the entire body closer to the asphalt, improving the driving dynamics, and making the ride stiffer. The 11x23-inch Hamann Anniversary Evo Black Line alloys, shod in 315/25 tires, fill the arches. Contributing to the revised stance of the super SUV are the hood with air outlets, chin spoiler, two-piece side skirts, and rear diffuser, with F1-style third brake light, all of them made of carbon fiber.
Inside, this X5 M has remained untouched. However, Manhart can tick this box too, with fine leather upholstery, and plenty of carbon fiber trim. New gearshift paddles, carbon steering wheel spoke and dedicated floor mats are available on their shelves as well.
