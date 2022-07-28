Land Rover Unveils Unique Classic Defender-Inspired Elliot Brown Watch, Priced Around $725

Land Rover has once again joined forces with Elliot Brown Watches to release 1,000 exclusive Trophy Expedition timepieces, each priced at £595, which is roughly $725. The watches are inspired by the new Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, which was also just unveiled.
While this “new” Classic Defender looks quite special, the watches are pretty neat, too, based on Elliot Brown’s best-selling Holton Professional model. They also feature a unique camouflage design and glowing silhouettes of Land Rovers.
The watch was created alongside the Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II, and there’s a lot more to it than just camouflage patterns. You also get outlines of 23 locations that have played a part in Land Rover’s off-roading and exploration adventures.
Aside from being visible in the dark (high-grade SuperLuminova), the watch also comes with a UV torch, which is very handy. Meanwhile, you get unique dial highlights such as the black hands and a white lollipop counterbalance on the ice blue-tipped second hand.
At the base of the dial, you’ll find the words ‘Freezing Point’, along with a frozen star at the 32 seconds position. Each watch comes with its own unique number, a Land Rover Trophy logo, Union Flag and the previously mentioned silhouettes of various Land Rover models.
As for the strap, it’s also unique and made from soft rubber to offer both comfort and practicality.
“The latest Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II was a hugely exciting project to work on and we’re delighted to see our creative elements incorporated into the Land Rover Trophy Expedition watch,” said JLR SVO exec, Michael van der Sande.
“Land Rover has been involved with global expeditions for more than seven decades and this partnership with official timekeeper Elliot Brown helps us celebrate our history with a unique, desirable and tough watch that echoes everything our Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is about.”
Speaking of which, the latter is powered by the carmaker’s 5.0-liter V8 engine, putting down 400 hp (405 ps) and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque with the help of a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.
