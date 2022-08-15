2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Spied During Final Testing at the Nurburgring

The Vantage is a fine sports car, but shoehorning a V12 under the hood makes it considerably more desirable. Aston Martin did exactly that in 2009, and they did it again with the current Vantage in March 2022.
Whereas the standard V8 is a Mercedes-AMG design, the limited-edition V12 is manufactured by the Aston Martin Engine Plant in Cologne. Internally referred to as AE31, this lump was introduced with the DB11.
A bold representation of Aston Martin’s passion for performance, the V12 Vantage is limited to 333 examples globally. "Every great sports car brand has a hero car,” said former chief executive officer Tobias Moers. “For Aston Martin in more recent years, that car has been the V12 Vantage.”
“This final edition celebrates the end of an epic era in fitting style,” reads the press release for the V12 Vantage, but Aston Martin has been played with carefully-selected words once again. The Gaydon-based marque is currently testing a drop-top version of the V12 Vantage at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, which is most likely going to be limited to 333 units.
That’s bad news for the peeps who placed an order on the coupe, expecting to flip these cars soon after taking delivery. Also, The roadster’s arrival will also dilute the specialness of the V12 Vantage as a whole, but on the other hand, who cares other than collectors and flippers? We should be celebrating that Aston Martin builds more V12s to the detriment of soulless EVs.
Pictured with a black top over black paint, the prototype in the photo gallery is rocking a set of high-performance brake rotors complemented by black calipers. The rear wing can be described as turquoise-ish, and the rear bumperettes pretty much confirm that it’s coming to the United States.
Fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, which measure 275/35 by 21 inches up front and 315/30 by 21 inches out back, the roadster is certain to mirror the output figures of the coupe. Although it’s capable of much more, the AE31 for the V12 Vantage is tuned to belt out 700 ps (690 horsepower) and 753 Nm (555 pound-feet) of torque between 1,800 and 6,000 rpm.
