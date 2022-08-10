Land Rover Defender V8 Stretches Its Legs on the Highway, Sounds Just Right

More on this:

1 Move Over, Everyone, It's Time for the LR Defender V8 and RR Sport SVR to Go Drag Racing

2 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Drags Ford F-150 Raptor, Someone Gets Humiliated

3 2023 Land Rover Defender V8 SVR Looks Happy To See Us, Lifts a Wheel on the 'Ring

4 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Drags Ram 1500 TRX, One of Them Eats Ice, Not Dust

5 Ex-Top Gear Co-Host Says the 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V8 Doesn't Make Much Sense