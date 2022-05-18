autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Drags Ford F-150 Raptor, Someone Gets Humiliated

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
18 May 2022, 07:33 UTC ·
Like someone mentioned in the comment section of this video from the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, there is no point in pitting these two vehicles against each other in a straight-line acceleration brawl. But does anyone care about logic these days anymore, especially when it is a fun race series?
2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion 33 photos
2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion2022 Land Rover Defender V8 vs 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor on Sam CarLegion
Another comment that should make those with childhoods during the 1980s and 1990s laugh aloud is even more explanative: “it's like a randomizer in a one-on-one fighting game brought them together!” With that being said, we should stop reading the fan input for a while – or at least until we check out the races first – because then people started bickering about which of them has the lowest reliability reputation and would break down first…

Just by saying that, an automotive enthusiast could easily narrow down the choices for this new, quirky drag and roll encounter brought to us by Sam on his YT channel from the usual, Canada-based windy location for the latest video feature (embedded below and uploaded on May 17th, 2022). But we are going to spare you the trouble: it is a fight between the Land Rover Defender V8 off-road SUV and the Ford F-150 Raptor high-performance off-road pickup truck!

If it sounds familiar, this is because not long ago, Sam pitted the posh British 4x4 icon against the absolute king of the OEM truck class, the Ram 1500 TRX. Back then, the former ate some ice (it was still chilly in Canada), instead of dust, from the latter. Now, to be frank, this seems like payback time. So, the contenders are a lighter, more powerful 518-horsepower Defender V8 and a heavier, less powerful 450-hp F-150 Raptor. Did anyone expect Ford to escape humiliation?

Probably not, but that does not mean these two should not be raced against each other in good spirits. And Sam – as always – is being thorough about it, even implementing a new type of race from now on. The first run (at the 6:30 mark, after the exhaust sound checks that started at 4:21) is from a dig, and the Defender V8 wins by around two car lengths. Then, from the 7:28 and 9:13 marks come the real-world-like roll races – one from 50 kph/30 mph and the other from the new, 100 kph/60 mph level.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2022 Land Rover Defender V8 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor land rover Defender V8 Ford F-150 Raptor drag race Sam CarLegion
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories