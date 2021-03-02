A Close Look at What Land Rover's 2022 Defender V8 Range Toppers Have to Offer

3 The Land Rover Defender Pickup Will Return and It Could Look Like This

A little more than a year after it debuted the modern version of its epic off-roader, Land Rover has given the Defender a series of upgrades for the 2022 model year, chief of which is a powerful 5.0-liter supercharged V8. 15 photos



Other than the name, it shares nothing with the legendary model. Land Rover dropped the body-on-frame construction in favor of a modern, aluminum unibody, and the whole vehicle looks and feels much more upscale.



For the new model year, the Defender will be receiving its first major upgrade. Both the three-door 90 and the five-door 110 versions will be available with a highly capable supercharged V8.



Matted to an eight-speed







The models fitted with this powerplant feature a unique suspension configuration featuring customized spring and damper rates, stiffer bushings, and a new Electronic Active Rear Differential.



The Defender V8 also builds on the nameplate's excellent off-road capability with the introduction of a new Dynamic program within the Terrain Response system.



Engineers have focused on carefully calibrating this program to make the SUV more agile and responsive. When enabled, it dynamically controls the air suspension, torque vectoring, and traction control systems to provide an on-road driving experience that will give drivers the impression they’re driving a sports-tuned Jaguar sports car rather than an SUV, according the automaker.







For the exterior, every



As for personalization, customers can choose between three exterior colors, Carpathian Grey, Yulong White (both of which include a contrast roof painted in Narvik Black), and Santorini Black.



Inside the cabin, Defender V8s offer seats trimmed in unique Ebony Windsor Leather with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents, each finished with a distinctive Ebony tag. Also unique to these models are the Alcantara four-spoke steering wheel and tactile satin chrome gearshift paddles.







It comes with all the goodies from the standard Defender V8, distinguishing itself thanks to the Carpathian Grey premium metallic paint contrasted by Narvik Black roof, hood, and tailgate. Other unique additions include Satin Black tow eyes, Carpathian Gloss front and rear skid pans, and a front grille bar.



