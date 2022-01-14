Ex-Top Gear Co-Host Says the 2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V8 Doesn't Make Much Sense

Even though it does not look as menacing as its iconic predecessor, the new-gen Land Rover Defender has conquered the hearts of off-road enthusiasts and SUV fans. That’s because it drives better than ever, is still relatively comfortable, spacious, and comes packed with the latest driver assistance and technology gear.
As of last year, Land Rover has sprinkled the new Defender family with a high-performance version. Simply called the Defender V8, it is available in the 90 and 110 body styles and doesn’t really stand out next to the lesser models. Sure, you do get bigger wheels, quad exhaust pipes out back, and some discreet V8 badges, but the thing is, when most people buy a sporty high-rider, they want people to notice it, so it definitely does not fit the ‘look at me’ bill.
Another problem, according to Rory Reid, whom you may remember from his relatively short Top Gear days, is that the 90 body style can be a bit of a letdown. Despite having a huge tailgate, or a rear door, depending on how you see it, the trunk space is smaller than that of a Ford Fiesta. Also, having people getting in and out of the rear passenger compartment takes too much time due to the slow-responding controls of the front seats. Sure, you can get rid of this issue by buying the 110 version, but it’s what the journo tested out, so he had to mention them.
Other than that, the V8 sounds great, the gearbox is very responsive, and it is quite comfortable on the road, despite riding on 22-inch wheels. There is a bit of a body roll, and that’s pretty much inexcusable nowadays, but the overall impression is that of a well-sorted SUV, especially with all the tech amenities and rugged interior, as long as you don’t compare it to a Range Rover Sport SVR, with which it shares its engine.
But should you actually spend your hard-earned Benjamins on it, or should you simply choose one of the lesser models instead? This review will probably help you decide, so get ready to take a short break and see what the Defender 90 V8 is all about.
