All-New 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Rendering Depicts BMW-powered Beverly Hills Brawler

The Range Rover Sport is a formidable SUV, especially in SVR specification. But don’t underestimate the “lesser” variants either, because people have been enamored with this mid-size premium SUV ever since the first generation came out back in 2004.
The first-ever Range Rover Sport (RRS for short), featured Discovery 3 underpinnings and a design somewhat reminiscent of the Range Stormer concept, introduced in 2004 at NAIAS. Those first RRS vehicles weren’t exactly known for their reliability, although Land Rover did improve on it with the facelifted version.
In terms of performance, the best you could do was aim for the 5.0-liter supercharged V8-powered model, with its 503 hp (510 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.
The second-generation RRS looked like a giant Evoque, to some extent, and was available in SVR specification for those who wanted flagship status. Power again came from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 unit, the same one found in the Jaguar F-Type. At its best (post-2018 SVR facelift), it produced 567 hp (575 ps) and could get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) nearly 2 seconds faster than the first-gen supercharged RRS.
Things will be very different once the all-new third-generation Range Rover Sport comes out in SVR trim, with prototypes having already been spotted out in public. It doesn’t take a lot of brain power to imagine them camouflage-free, as demonstrated here by Kolesa with these renderings, depicting both the front and the rear end design.
This will absolutely be the most modern-looking RRS SVR ever made, and odds are, it will also be the fastest thanks to its BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine. That’s right, the Range Rover Sport SVR will be powered by the same unit found in the BMX X5 M. We’re not sure exactly how much grunt it’s going to produce in the British SUV, but odds are it will be over 600 hp.
