Your Lamborghini Smartphone Case Was Destined To Be Seat Upholstery

“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.” Not a bad rule to live by, especially in this day and age, when the environment seems to be all messed up and getting worse. That’s also the message you’ll see on some leather Lamborghini accessories that the brand upcycles in collaboration with the Cooperativa Cartiera in Marzabotto, near Bologna, to play its part in a greener future.
Lamborghini was way ahead of the carbon neutrality curve, being certified as compliant with the environmental management standard ISO 14001 in 2009.
The carmaker’s Sant’Agata Bolognese plant has been certified as CO2 neutral since 2015, way before the aggressive push towards “greenifying” everything that we’re seeing these days.
Throughout the years, the Italian car brand hasn’t stopped finding innovative solutions for a more sustainable business, implementing a 360-degree approach to environmental friendliness. In 2021 alone, half of all the brand’s hazardous waste from production was recycled into “new resources and products at Lamborghini.”
That includes cool accessories made from materials that don’t pass quality controls. You know, everyday stuff like tote bags, smartphone cases, keychains, bracelets, and credit card cases.
You see, innovation doesn’t have to be complex. Taking stuff that’s not really up to par quality-wise and turning it into something else than initially planned can have a nice positive effect on the environment. By doing so, Lamborghini has reclaimed around 27 tons of waste since 2020.
“As an alternative to recycling, the material is also donated to educational institutions like the Experis Academy in Fornovo di Taro and university associations like Bologna Motorsport. There, the materials are reused for the purpose of educating new technicians and engineers.”
While we’re not all major global players like Lamborghini, we can still make small changes that can ultimately benefit all of us, whether that’s switching to an EV, recycling more, or heck, even taking a walk from time to time. If that’s not an option, there are always cool bikes to choose from.
