Lamborghini Huracan Joins the Curb-Hunting Season, Needs More Than a Wash to Shine Again

Truth be told, it’s not only Ford Mustangs that do all sorts of crazy stuff whenever those holding the wheel tend to show off, but Dodge Challengers too, and even the highly-maneuverable Chevy Camaro.
As it turns out, even the apex-feeding Lamborghini Huracan can turn into a curb-bender at a hard push of the fun pedal, which is exactly what happened in this instance. The Italian exotic was apparently leaving a car meet, presumably somewhere in the U.S. of A., at an undisclosed date, when the inevitable happened.
Just as it took a left turn, the driver decided to step on the gas, so the transmission downshifted, transferred a good amount of the thrust to the rear wheels, assuming it was an all-wheel-drive model, and it started wiggling its tail. A few moments later, it climbed the median, subsequent to the failed powers-sliding, kicking up the dust, and almost hitting a tree.
Fortunately, it narrowly missed the solid object by the looks of it, and it didn’t crash into any other vehicles. On a sadder note, however, it is going to need more than a wash in order to return to its initial shine, as the wheels were probably damaged during the impact with the curb. Also, since the driver’s right foot was on the left pedal, it is likely that the brakes took a beating too, and perhaps the underbody, and other stuff as well.
Thus, it should get its damages assessed by a mechanic before hitting the road again, and the driver should go easy on the brave pill next time. Still, considering that they narrowly avoided a spectacular crash, we reckon that they will think twice before showing off in the future. After all, everyone and their neighbor knows that money do not buy any driving skills.
