In Philippines, a Desert Beige x CF Lambo Urus Is the Right Kind of Showstopper

Believe it or not, some aftermarket outlets have such a powerful presence they can end up in the farthest corners of the Earth. Take the good folks over at Forgiato Designs, for example.
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel company has gotten everyone used to local feats of outlandish personalization – from humongous, vintage Hi-risers to cool Americana premium SUVs or exotic ultra-luxury apparitions. And do not worry, we have some examples properly embedded below.
But right now, we are going to make a virtual social media journey to the other side of the planet to meet up with Jworks Unlimited’s latest creation, which is part of the proud and ritzy breed of custom Lambo Urus super-SUVs. Over in the Philippines, the “artisan car preparation specialist” has graced the local aftermarket show community with a veritable bomb, a reworked widebody Urus that definitely stands out in the affluent personalization crowd.
For all the positive or negative reasons one can think of (depending on your POV and the fact you consider – or not – this to be your custom cup of Lambo Urus tea), the Italian thoroughbred went from a simpler white and black demeanor to a “full custom paintjob with a multi-component clear coat for a long and durable finish.” Not bad, right, since even the brake calipers are color-coordinated.
Now that the Desert Beige and carbon fiber transformation is complete, this bespoke Lambo Urus also rides posh with its Novitec widebody kit on a humongous set of 24-inch Forgiato 24-D NB6 forged aftermarket wheels. Plus, no one will be able to miss this presence in any ultra-luxury SUV crowd because the aftermarket specialist also graced it with an unspecified amount of additional hp courtesy of an M-Engineering tuning setup. And last, but certainly not least, this is also going to be heard from a distance thanks to its fresh Capristo exhaust!
