2023 Lamborghini Urus Facelift Gets First Video Teaser, Debut Imminent

The latter is most likely teased in this clip, which depicts the V8-engined utility vehicle going up Pikes Peak. To whom it may concern, the fastest series-productionat Pikes Peak is the W12-engined Bentley Bentayga . Back in 2018, it climbed the 12.4-mile course in just 10 minutes and 49 seconds.Although camouflaged, the prototype in the featured clip is rocking more generous air intakes in addition to vents in the hood. That’s a key indicator of additional boost pressure over the pre-facelift Lamborghini Urus, which cranks out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) from a Porsche-supplied engine. The 4.0L twin-turbo V8 is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, namely the ZF-supplied 8HP transmission.The video is – curiously enough – centered on the challenges of the mountain course rather than the car. “Pikes Peak is just a very unique challenge. When you are going that fast, anything can happen.” The video’s caption, however, tells us that “performance reaches a new dimension.” Reading between the lines, the Performante has probably beaten the series-production SUV record of the much heavier Bentley Bentayga.Pictured with a different rear bumper and tweaked fenders, the Performante certainly sweetens the deal with an updated interior that’s likely shared with its facelifted siblings. The CarPlay- and Auto-compatible infotainment system, for example, badly needs to be updated.Internal combustion-engined car launches will come to a bitter end in 2022, which probably means that Lamborghini readies the plug-in hybrid for 2023. The most obvious candidate powertrain-wise is the plug-in V8 of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid , which belts out 690 horsepower (700 ps) and 870 Nm (642 pound-feet) of torque. Given the low 5.97:1 first gear, the German sedan accelerates to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.0 seconds flat.