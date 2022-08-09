2023 Lamborghini Urus Facelift Gets First Video Teaser, Debut Imminent

Expected to premiere this month at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the facelifted Urus has been finally teased by the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Believed to bear the Evo moniker in a similar fashion to the Huracan’s mid-cycle refresh, the performance-oriented SUV is further expected to spawn PHEV and Performante variants.
The latter is most likely teased in this clip, which depicts the V8-engined utility vehicle going up Pikes Peak. To whom it may concern, the fastest series-production SUV at Pikes Peak is the W12-engined Bentley Bentayga. Back in 2018, it climbed the 12.4-mile course in just 10 minutes and 49 seconds.
Although camouflaged, the prototype in the featured clip is rocking more generous air intakes in addition to vents in the hood. That’s a key indicator of additional boost pressure over the pre-facelift Lamborghini Urus, which cranks out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) from a Porsche-supplied engine. The 4.0L twin-turbo V8 is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, namely the ZF-supplied 8HP transmission.
The video is – curiously enough – centered on the challenges of the mountain course rather than the car. “Pikes Peak is just a very unique challenge. When you are going that fast, anything can happen.” The video’s caption, however, tells us that “performance reaches a new dimension.” Reading between the lines, the Performante has probably beaten the series-production SUV record of the much heavier Bentley Bentayga.
Pictured with a different rear bumper and tweaked fenders, the Performante certainly sweetens the deal with an updated interior that’s likely shared with its facelifted siblings. The CarPlay- and Auto-compatible infotainment system, for example, badly needs to be updated.
Internal combustion-engined car launches will come to a bitter end in 2022, which probably means that Lamborghini readies the plug-in hybrid for 2023. The most obvious candidate powertrain-wise is the plug-in V8 of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which belts out 690 horsepower (700 ps) and 870 Nm (642 pound-feet) of torque. Given the low 5.97:1 first gear, the German sedan accelerates to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.0 seconds flat.
Performance reaches a new dimension.— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 8, 2022
Stay Tuned!#Lamborghini #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/0TxzDLjItd