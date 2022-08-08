autoevolution
Rapper DaBaby Is Living It Up, Takes Private Jets, Switches From Rolls-Royce to Lambo

It’s become a tradition for rappers to flaunt their powerful, expensive cars on the tarmac next to a private jet before boarding. And rapper DaBaby didn’t forget to do all of that, as he drove a Lambo Urus on the tarmac next to a Gulfstream private jet, one day after matching with a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, rose to fame in 2019, and he’s been enjoying it ever since. Over the years, he has splashed on several powerful cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic.

And, over the last couple of days, he shared two sets of pictures with two different powerful vehicles – his yellow Lambo Urus and a white Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The Lambo Urus was his ride on his way to a private jet hangar. It ended up parked right next to a Gulfstream G-IV SP.

The Urus is powerful, imposing, and comfortable, plus its yellow exterior makes it hard to miss in a social media photo shoot. When it comes to the aircraft, it's everything the rapper needed as he traveled to Toronto, Canada. It has enough space for 12 passengers, 18 baggage capacity, and Wi-Fi so he could stay connected during the flight. On board, occupants can get comfortable on the light beige leather seats, which at night, can be converted into four individual beds, plus one double bed, as you can see in the cabin configuration featured in our gallery.

Just one day prior to him flaunting the Urus, DaBaby had shared another set of pictures with another expensive car – this time, a Rolls-Royce. The model in question was a white Ghost with an orange interior, which DaBaby matched with his Balenciaga outfit. It’s unclear whether the rapper added a Ghost to his collection, as he has only displayed his Phantom before. But it would make a great addition, as he can probably tell.



