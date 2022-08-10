2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Sets New Pikes Peak Record for Production SUVs

Eight years ago, Paul Dallenbach raced a Range Rover Sport up Pikes Peak in 12 minutes and 35 seconds. The record for series-production SUVs was completely shattered by the Bentley Bentayga in 2018 with Rhys Millen behind the steering wheel, clocking an incredible 10 minutes 49 seconds.
Stretching over 12.42 miles, which is nearly 20 kilometers, the 156-corner mountain course has been dealt with in 10 minutes and 32 seconds by the soon-to-be-revealed Lamborghini Urus Performante. Hillclimb champion and Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli drove the performance-oriented utility vehicle over an average gradient of 7 percent, from an altitude of 2,862 meters to 4,302 meters (those would be 9,390 feet and 14,114 feet).
“The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak reflects the Lamborghini spirit of 'expect the unexpected,' demonstrating the outstanding performance of the new model to be presented shortly,” said chief technical officer Rouven Mohr. “Pikes Peak is the most famous hillclimb in the world, as well as being extremely challenging for the car. The uneven track layout tests the chassis balance; significant altitude differences stress the powertrain; and the weather conditions can change very rapidly between start to finish.”
Is the Urus Performante – or whatever it will be called – fully stock? The answer is pretty much affirmative. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 of Porsche origin, this variant was modified to comply with the safety regulations of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. A passenger compartment roll cage opens the list of modifications, followed by a race seat with a six-point harness. A fire-extinguishing system is also featured.
Measuring 285/40 by 22 inches up front and 325/35 by 22 inches out back, the semi-slick rubber boots of the Performante are said to be an evolution of the outgoing model’s Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. The Italian tire manufacturer worked together with Lamborghini to develop these sticky shoes.
The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese notes in the very last paragraph of the attached press release that fuel consumption and emission data are in the type of approval stage. This info and the “to be presented shortly” from earlier pretty much confirms that the reveal is right around the corner.
