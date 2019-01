Lamborghini Urus Crashes in Dubai, Lands On Its Roof

Dubai was the place where the crash took place and given the love of Lamborghinis in the area, the Urus population over there is pretty dense, albeit the overall number has now dropped by one unit.You see, this Raging Bull might not return to the road. For now, the details on the accident are scarce and we only have the pair of images above to rely on.It appears that the initial impact took place up front, with that section of the car being ruined - the engine may be affected and we're not sure what to say about the chassis.Sadly, the Urus now sits on its roof, so the damage is extensive. And here's to hoping that the occupants of the vehicle are okay. For instance, we can see the airbags have been deployed.Then again, a bent chassis isn't the only issue that could cause this 650 horsepower machine to be totaled. For one thing, if the insurance company covering the car comes to the conclusion that the value of the repair is too high, the days of this Sant'Agata Bolognese toy are over.And judging by the bits and pieces scattered across the road, the crash site was a rather unpleasant scene, with traffic appearing to have been affected by the accident.The images we have here don't appear to show any other damaged car, which means the driver of the Urus might've lost control of the car and eventually landed this on its roof.Regardless, we hope this remains the first and last serious accident involving a Lamborghini Urus.