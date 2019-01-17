autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Lamborghini Urus Crashes in Dubai, Lands On Its Roof

17 Jan 2019, 10:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The accident we have here isn't the first that involves the Lamborghini Urus. Alas, unlike the previous ka-bangs of the Italian super-SUV, this one is serious.
3 photos
Urus crash in DubaiUrus crash in Dubai
Dubai was the place where the crash took place and given the love of Lamborghinis in the area, the Urus population over there is pretty dense, albeit the overall number has now dropped by one unit.

You see, this Raging Bull might not return to the road. For now, the details on the accident are scarce and we only have the pair of images above to rely on.The damage is extensive and it looks like the super-SUV took multiple hits
It appears that the initial impact took place up front, with that section of the car being ruined - the engine may be affected and we're not sure what to say about the chassis.

Sadly, the Urus now sits on its roof, so the damage is extensive. And here's to hoping that the occupants of the vehicle are okay. For instance, we can see the airbags have been deployed.

Then again, a bent chassis isn't the only issue that could cause this 650 horsepower machine to be totaled. For one thing, if the insurance company covering the car comes to the conclusion that the value of the repair is too high, the days of this Sant'Agata Bolognese toy are over.

And judging by the bits and pieces scattered across the road, the crash site was a rather unpleasant scene, with traffic appearing to have been affected by the accident.

The images we have here don't appear to show any other damaged car, which means the driver of the Urus might've lost control of the car and eventually landed this on its roof.

Regardless, we hope this remains the first and last serious accident involving a Lamborghini Urus.


 

حادث لامبورجيني اوروس لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله الله يعوض صاحبها باللي أحسن منها وفي الحديد ولا فيه الحمدلله على السلامة والله يكفينا شر الحوادث😅💔 SnapJehani911

A post shared by Mohammed Aljehani-محمد الجهني (@jehaniphotographer) on Jan 16, 2019 at 8:43am PST

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini crash accident Dubai
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
BMW 7 SeriesBMW 7 Series CompactCADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVHOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactAll car models  
 
 