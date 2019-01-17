UPDATE: Pagani Secretly Working on New Huayra, Prototype Shows Extreme Aero

Lamborghini Urus Crashes in Dubai, Lands On Its Roof

The accident we have here isn't the first that involves the Lamborghini Urus. Alas, unlike the previous ka-bangs of the Italian super-SUV, this one is serious. 3 photos



You see, this Raging Bull might not return to the road. For now, the details on the accident are scarce and we only have the pair of images above to rely on.The damage is extensive and it looks like the super-SUV took multiple hits

It appears that the initial impact took place up front, with that section of the car being ruined - the engine may be affected and we're not sure what to say about the chassis.



Then again, a bent chassis isn't the only issue that could cause this 650 horsepower machine to be totaled. For one thing, if the insurance company covering the car comes to the conclusion that the value of the repair is too high, the days of this Sant'Agata Bolognese toy are over.



And judging by the bits and pieces scattered across the road, the crash site was a rather unpleasant scene, with traffic appearing to have been affected by the accident.



The images we have here don't appear to show any other damaged car, which means the driver of the Urus might've lost control of the car and eventually landed this on its roof.



Regardless, we hope this remains the first and last serious accident involving a Lamborghini Urus.





