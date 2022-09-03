The URUS Performante: Lamborghini's Latest Take on The Super-SUV Formula Is Stunning

It grabbed not only the attention of petrolheads worldwide, but their wallets too, to such an extent that the Urus is currently Lamborghini's best-selling model in the shortest time ever, with more than 20,000 units produced.
Earlier this August, the brand unveiled its latest take on the car that single-handedly defines the Super-SUV market: the Lamborghini Urus Performante. The vehicle reaches even higher performance figures and gets a more aggressive stance and styling, also forging a more athletic driving posture on or outside the paved roads, aided by a new "Rally" driving mode and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.
The main elements of the new formula deployed by the master engineers from Sant'Agata Bolognese are more power, less weight, and function-over-form aerodynamic enhancements. This new version is not just a plain-old facelift. Recently, Lamborghini managed to break the Pikes Peak record with a run of 10:32.064 with a camouflage-wrapped Urus Performante and Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli behind the wheel.
HP (666 PS) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. From a standstill, 62 mph (100 kph) can be reached in just 3.3 seconds, upheld by a permanent all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. If your right foot is brave enough, it can keep on accelerating until reaching its 190 mph (306 kph) limited top speed. Honorable numbers for such a massive vehicle. Needless to say, the Performante blasts an ear-piercing eight-cylinder soundtrack thanks to a new Akrapovic exhaust system.
The exterior appearance of the Urus Performante underlies a “form follows function" approach, as stated by the company itself. The Italians are proud of the vehicle's new and fierce lines, complemented by the extensive use of carbon fiber for weight reduction purposes up to 104 lbs (47 kg).
With inspiration from the Huracan Performante and Super Trofeo, the Urus Performante proudly showcases a bold front fascia with deep cuts in the hood lines uniting with a redesigned front bumper and a carbon fiber forged air intake, together with an optional carbon fiber roof intake as well. Cooling properties have also been improved, with the help of new air curtains that direct the airflow over the front wheels and towards the redesigned rear spoiler, adding up to 38 percent more rear downforce during high-speed pursuits.
The interior cabin keeps the familiar appearance, boasting the dramatic jet-fighter design cues we have grown accustomed to in recent Lamborghinis. There are many available options regarding materials and colors, including some carbon-fiber trim options. The vehicle also benefits from Audi's latest advancements in infotainment technology and connectivity, being fitted with a pair of touchscreens embedded in the center console and a virtual cockpit for the driver's display.
The price for such a performance mean machine is quite significant, starting from $260,676 in the U.S., and €218,487 in Europe, with Italy getting a slightly discounted sticker of only €215,261, first deliveries scheduled to commence at the end of 2022.
