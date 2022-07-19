White and Yellow Lambo Urus Super-SUVs Do Look Great on Color Matched Forgiatos

While Prancing Horse enthusiasts are still waiting on Ferrari to deliver the promised Purosangue lesson to Lamborghini’s Urus super-SUV, the aftermarket world is quite content with feisty and cool reinterpretations.
A case in point to be made here in defense of the custom value exhibited by the high-rider produced in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, can easily be showcased from the social media inventory of one specialized aftermarket outlet. Yep, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts from Forgiato Designs have done it again, this time around uncovering a cool super-SUV duet of white and yellow vibes.
The first to discuss – by way of alphabetical color order – is an all-white Lambo Urus riding on matching Forgiatos of undisclosed dimensions. If an all-black attire were the epitome of murdered-out, this surely must be the exact opposite, as even the body parts that are usually just dark plastic bits have been matched with the body.
Alas, not everything is white and pristine – take a closer look at the Instagram video (embedded below) and you will immediately notice there is also a spring-green brake caliper atmosphere, all thanks to an automotive customization shop called Echelon Autosports. Secondly, there is also a menacing Prior Design widebody Lambo Urus mostly dressed up in yellow and black by JC Customz. The only other different shade is present on the partially color-matched Forgiato wheels, which also have a cool gray hue for the wire spokes.
By the way, perhaps the Lambo Urus hype is not your cup of tea, but the monochrome attire is, so you are in a predicament about liking these super-SUVs or not. Well, Forgiato Designs has a handmade luxury convertible grand tourer solution for that. It’s a Rolls-Royce Dawn custom-build project completed by Brian’s Motorsports in monochromatic attire (save for the black top) where everything – from the Spirit of Ecstasy to the badges and 24-inch Lavarato-M Forgies is dressed up in pristine white!
The first to discuss – by way of alphabetical color order – is an all-white Lambo Urus riding on matching Forgiatos of undisclosed dimensions. If an all-black attire were the epitome of murdered-out, this surely must be the exact opposite, as even the body parts that are usually just dark plastic bits have been matched with the body.
Alas, not everything is white and pristine – take a closer look at the Instagram video (embedded below) and you will immediately notice there is also a spring-green brake caliper atmosphere, all thanks to an automotive customization shop called Echelon Autosports. Secondly, there is also a menacing Prior Design widebody Lambo Urus mostly dressed up in yellow and black by JC Customz. The only other different shade is present on the partially color-matched Forgiato wheels, which also have a cool gray hue for the wire spokes.
By the way, perhaps the Lambo Urus hype is not your cup of tea, but the monochrome attire is, so you are in a predicament about liking these super-SUVs or not. Well, Forgiato Designs has a handmade luxury convertible grand tourer solution for that. It’s a Rolls-Royce Dawn custom-build project completed by Brian’s Motorsports in monochromatic attire (save for the black top) where everything – from the Spirit of Ecstasy to the badges and 24-inch Lavarato-M Forgies is dressed up in pristine white!