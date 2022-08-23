Lamborghini Brings Pikes Peak Record-Breaking Urus Performante to Pebble Beach

Lamborghini brought a very special Urus to this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. We’re talking about the Pikes Peak record-breaking SUV, the very same one that tackled the course’s 156 bends in just 10:32.064 while sporting a camouflage wrap.
This king of the hill Urus is merely an iteration of the production-ready Urus Performante, which made its global debut last week during The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering.
With Hillclimb champion and Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli behind the wheel, the Lambo SUV bested the previous record set in 2018 by a Bentley Bentayga – by no fewer than 17.838 seconds. While the Urus Performante didn’t officially enter the race, its time was recorded by the official timekeepers of the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb.
As for actual specs, the record-breaking Urus had to be modified to comply with Pikes Peak safety regulations, meaning a roll cage had to be installed in the passenger compartment, while the standard seats were replaced with racing seats featuring six-point harnesses. Last but not least, a fire extinguishing system had to be installed.
Present for the showcase at Pebble Beach were both Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini, as well as the carmaker’s design boss, Mitja Borkert.
“Pikes Peak is known as the most famous, and arguably the most challenging hillclimb in the world, while Pebble Beach Concourse d’Elegance is considered to be one of the year’s premier automotive events, making the Concept Lawn the perfect stage to present our record-breaking vehicle,” said Winkelmann.
“The Urus, which was a key driver of sales in the first half of 2022, has hit its stride, and our Pikes Peak record-holding vehicle proves we are the leader of the Super SUV segment.”
The Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by the same engine as the regular Urus, except with a little more power (rated at 666 hp). The new SUV is also lighter on its feet than its sibling, by approximately 103.6 lbs (47 kg), resulting in a best-in class weight-to-power ratio of 3.2.
