Declare Your Washington Commanders Fandom with This Dark Red Lamborghini Huracan STO

The STO, or Super Trofeo Omologato, is the track-focused version of the Lamborghini Huracan. It’s been factory-tuned for quick lap times, featuring F1-inspired brakes, new driving modes, extreme aero elements and a great deal more.
It’s hard to miss that gigantic rear wing, or that massive roof vent for additional cooling to the engine. The engine cover meanwhile is similar to that used on Super Trofeo Evo race cars, while the STO’s body is made predominantly from carbon fiber (75%).
As for this particular car, it’s up for grabs through Bring a Trailer with 1,700 miles (2,700 km) on the clock, and as you can see, it’s wearing a stunning shade of red called Amaranto – it looks a lot like the red used for the Washington Commanders uniforms.
Other visual highlights include the previously mentioned wing and engine cover, plus all the vents, rear fin, rear diffuser, LED lighting front and rear, silver 20-inch center-lock wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and Brembo CCM-R carbon ceramic discs with silver-finished calipers. The Huracan STO also boasts electro-mechanical power steering, a rear-wheel steering system, magneto-rheological suspension and a front-end lift system.
Inside, you’ll find carbon fiber-backed seats with Nero Cosmus Alcantara trim and contrasting red stitching – the red stitching can also be found on the dashboard and the center console. Then you’ve got the carbon fiber door panels, a track telemetry system, automatic climate control, cruise control, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and sat nav.
Performance-wise, we’re dealing with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, rated at 631 hp (640 ps) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, not unlike what you get in the Huracan Performante or the Huracan Evo, although there’s less torque in the STO. Anyway, everything is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
When this car was first purchased, it cost $365,533. However, in order to get the winning bid, you’ll have to put up way more than its MSRP.
