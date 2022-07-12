This Driver Could Afford a Lamborghini Aventador, But Not an Insurance, Police Seizes It

Owning a beautiful supercar will turn some heads when you take it out on the street. But this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ attracted the police’s attention because it didn't have a front number plate, and they found out the driver didn’t have insurance, either.
To take a vehicle out on public roads, you must have insurance. The legal minimum in the UK is third-party insurance, which would come in handy in case of an accident with damage or injury to another person. But, of course, not every person has it. In this case, we’re talking about the owner of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
The police in Milton Keynes, UK, revealed on social media that they "spotted this beautiful Lamborghini Aventador driving in CMK without a front number plate.” So, after pulling the sports car over, officers discovered that “the driver could not prove he had insurance.” In this case, the vehicle was seized, and they reported the driver.
The social media account also shared several pictures of the Lambo, including one where it is loaded on a truck and taken away.
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ was introduced in 2018 in a limited edition of 900 units. Besides its exotic design and the fact that it’s a collectible supercar, it’s got the figures to match it. The sports car is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that sends 759 horsepower (770 ps) and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
Based on these numbers, the Aventador SVJ can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds before maxing out at 217 mph (349 kph).
With a starting price of just over $500,000, people would think the driver could also afford to get insurance. In this case, it didn’t seem like a priority, so the driver paid the price of breaking the law.
