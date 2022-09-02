Orange-Spec Lambo Urus and Polar G 63 Also Show a Wheel Fetish, Like Cullinans

Right now, the ritzy crossover and SUV market is the primary target of the aftermarket realm. And many outlets go for the head, sorry, the flagship options.
If you live somewhere in North America, most likely your ultra-expensive sport utility vehicle will not remain in factory specification for too long. And, probably, if your vehicular lifestyle includes absolute comfort and suicide doors, the number one option would be an ultra-luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
So, not long ago, we noticed the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA flaunting a unit with wide body hips and a massive, 26-inch full-machined face wheel fetish. Now, those humongous, 50-spoke chrome rims are the object of adoration for fans around the world, all over again, thanks to a quick social media highlight (the first one embedded below).
Alas, they’re not the only ones with a focus on wheel charms. And that takes us to a couple of the best alternatives to the ultra-luxury SUV shenanigans. For example, if you want a super-SUV option, then a Lambo Urus will be your most obvious choice (second below). Sure, there is also the DBX707, but the Aston failed to make an impact on the U.S. aftermarket scene, so far.
Anyway, a stunningly cool, gray and orange Lambo Urus (we cannot wait to see what these shops have in store for the new Performante!) was caught looking like a perfect match for Utica, Michigan-based Utica Auto Spa’s walled complex. Plus, it also rode posh and lowered on black, contrasting 24-inch Forgiato Trimestre-M with XL Lambo logos dressed up to match with the orange brake calipers.
Then, secondly, if you want the ritzy off-road-capable choice, you simply cannot go wrong with a Mercedes-AMG G 63. The boxy, bi-turbo V8 monster sitting third below in our embed reel is a Polar White example from Wheels Boutique that also has a bit of black, just to be fashionable. Oh, and let us not forget about its nice set of two-tone, matching Forgis, either!
