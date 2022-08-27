Travis Scott's Lamborghini Urus Follows the Same Chocolate Rule as His Other Cars

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had this SUV for a few years, but now West Coast Customs posted a full breakdown of how they customized it.
Since Travis is a longtime collaborator of the famous car customizing shop West Coast Customs, the rapper decided he wanted his Lamborghini Urus to be unique, since the super-SUV is a very common choice among celebrities and other high-profile people. And the team there knew exactly how to please him.
Initially, his Urus had a silver exterior, but that was too generic for him. So, he had a few ideas about what he wanted. Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO and founder of the repair shop, shared how their conversation went down and said that Travis really wanted the Mansory full carbon kit for the SUV. And since he's a big name in the music industry, getting a kit from Germany to California, U.S., was not a big issue, regardless of the expenses. So, the good folks at West Coast Customs made it happen and got to work.
Travis Scott has been dating Kylie Jenner for years, and they share two children, Stormi and a newborn son whose name they haven’t disclosed yet. So, it’s only natural for Travis to follow (or start?) the trends in the family. One of the biggest current trends in the Kardashian-Jenner family is having your cars match. Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick clearly abide by this rule. And so does Travis.
But given that his car was actually built a few years ago, could he be the true trend-starter in the family? I guess we’ll never have an official answer.
As mentioned, the two Lamborghinis aren’t the only ones in this chocolate color, and he gave the same “Cactus Jack” treatment to his Range Rover Autobiography, too. Naturally, there’s only one custom shop he trusts for this, so he worked once more with West Coast Customs for it. So. similar to the other two, it also sports a Pantone Brown wrap.
In September 2019, the rapper also splashed $1.6 million on a rare 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet. It was originally white, but it didn't take long for Travis to give it a brown wrap. There is no information available on whether he worked with the same car customizing shop, but most likely he did.
While this chocolate-like brown color is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea, it seems to fit Travis’ public persona very well. So, can we expect to see his Bugatti in this color in the future? I guess that option is not off the table yet.
