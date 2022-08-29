Ari Fletcher's Lamborghini Urus From Moneybagg Yo Is Getting Repossessed

A lot of celebrities out there love to make big, public gestures for their loved ones. For Ari Fletcher’s 25th birthday, Moneybagg Yo had treated her to a Lamborghini Urus. Fast forward to two years later, the vehicle is getting repossessed.
Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., and Ariana “Ari” Fletcher are known for giving each other expensive things. In 2021, for the rapper’s birthday, Ari bought him nearly 29 acres of land. But back in 2020, he had surprised her with a white Lamborghini Urus.
The social media star had introduced the super-SUV on social media after her birthday, showing her excitement over her latest ride. Over the years, she has also insisted that the vehicle was not leased nor rented, but it was in her name.
She was right about her name on the papers, but it looks like it really was leased. Based on court documents obtained by Gossip of the City, Luxury Lease Partners have filed a petition for immediate writ of possession for Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The documents claim there is an alleged unpaid, remaining balance of $159,087 left on the Urus, which has a starting price of around $200,000 before options and taxes.
The Urus frequently appeared on Ari’s social media, as well as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which had also been a birthday present from Moneybagg in 2021. The news of the repossession of her ride comes just a few days after the couple announced their split. Originally, when Ari received the super-SUV, it came with a white exterior. A few months later, she gave it an orange wrap and then a matte black one.
At the moment of publication, neither Ari nor Moneybagg commented on the news, but should she be worried about her Rolls-Royce Cullinan next?
