Doroni H1 eVTOL Is Yet Another Personal Flying Car You Can Now Pre-Order, Can Hit 140 Mph

Miami-based aircraft developer, Doroni Aerospace, is striving to make room in the UAM (urban air mobility) industry with another flying car concept. Meet the H1 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing).
Swedish eVTOL developer, Jetson Aero, has already got us all hyped and excited at the thought of someday soon being able to own our personal flying car. The Jetson One race car-inspired aircraft seems to be everything we’ve all been waiting for: a (relatively) affordable flying machine that’s compact and easy enough to fly and park in your driveway. It can only hit 63 mph (102 kph), but at least you’re in the sky, and it offers a flight time of 20 minutes per charge, which should suffice for our daily commuting needs.
But while we’re waiting for the Jetson One to hit the market, we might as well take a peek at yet another flying car developer that’s getting more and more attention lately. Its name is Doroni Aerospace, is based in Miami, and, believe it or not, it has been around since 2016. Doroni is working on a way to “democratize flight” and its proposed solution is the H1 personal eVTOL.
The H1 is advertised as the “first sustainable, practical flying car” and is a fully electric two-seater. It features two sets of wings, each integrated with a pair of ducted fans, and it boasts a 500 lb (226 kg) payload. The eVTOL is expected to have a range of 60 miles (96 km) per charge. Around 15 to 20 minutes of charge will be required to get the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent charged. Doroni’s personal flying car will be able to reach a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
If I sparked your interest, you should be happy to find out that Doroni is already taking pre-orders for the H1 eVTOL, which is going to have a starting price of approximately $150,000. Deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.
You can watch the video below to find out more about Doroni’s flying car.
But while we’re waiting for the Jetson One to hit the market, we might as well take a peek at yet another flying car developer that’s getting more and more attention lately. Its name is Doroni Aerospace, is based in Miami, and, believe it or not, it has been around since 2016. Doroni is working on a way to “democratize flight” and its proposed solution is the H1 personal eVTOL.
The H1 is advertised as the “first sustainable, practical flying car” and is a fully electric two-seater. It features two sets of wings, each integrated with a pair of ducted fans, and it boasts a 500 lb (226 kg) payload. The eVTOL is expected to have a range of 60 miles (96 km) per charge. Around 15 to 20 minutes of charge will be required to get the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent charged. Doroni’s personal flying car will be able to reach a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph).
If I sparked your interest, you should be happy to find out that Doroni is already taking pre-orders for the H1 eVTOL, which is going to have a starting price of approximately $150,000. Deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.
You can watch the video below to find out more about Doroni’s flying car.