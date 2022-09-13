Ferrari Purosangue Officially Unveiled With NA V12 and Perfect Weight Distribution

After many years of rumors and anticipation, Ferrari's first four-door four-seater, the Purosangue, has been unveiled. The model comes with a look that blends Ferrari cues with an SUV-inspired body, although it may also be seen as a wagon with a raised height and increased ground clearance. Despite this, the V12-engined model can hit a top speed of 310 kph (193 mph).

