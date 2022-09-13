Ferrari Purosangue Officially Unveiled With NA V12 and Perfect Weight Distribution

After many years of rumors and anticipation, Ferrari's first four-door four-seater, the Purosangue, has been unveiled. The model comes with a look that blends Ferrari cues with an SUV-inspired body, although it may also be seen as a wagon with a raised height and increased ground clearance. Despite this, the V12-engined model can hit a top speed of 310 kph (193 mph).
Just hours before its official unveiling, several images that claimed to reveal the Purosangue started circling the interwebs. Ferrari's Western European communications team started rounding up Instagram accounts and writing messages to those who posted those alleged leaked images. We have not received such a message yet, but it is no longer important, as the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue has been unveiled.
It is essential to note that the Italian marque has made a big deal out of not calling the Purosangue an SUV, but rather describing it simply as a four-door four-seater that is also a sports car. As you may be aware, other vehicles with four doors and a rear hatch are described as five-door vehicles, but Ferrari has distanced itself from that trend.
Its layout is described as innovative, and it has a “unique 4×4 transmission,” as well as a 49:51% front-rear weight distribution that Ferrari deems optimal for a mid-front-engined sports car.
Miraculously, Ferrari has managed to hide the fact that the Purosangue had reverse-opening rear doors up until the moment of its official reveal.
While there were some rumors online, as well as a sketch that showed what appeared to be a button, the rear doors open towards the front of the vehicle for easy access, resulting in what is referred to as “suicide doors.”
The production-spec vehicle in the official video presentation shows a model that carries four people, and it highlights things like touch-activated buttons for various functions, such as the electrochromic sunroof, as well as a rear-mounted rotary button with touch controls for the rear passengers. The latter unit is shown while demonstrating the climate controls, but it can probably adjust multiple settings.
The first SUV from Maranello comes with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 motor, which is a part of the F140 family, and is called F140IA. The latter can trace its legacy back to the Enzo, which is closing in on its 20th birthday. Time sure flies, and the Ferrari SUV might become an entirely natural sight in another 20 years.
The naturally aspirated V12 comes with 715 horsepower or 725 PS at 7,750 rpm, and it is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The four-door Ferrari can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds. From 0 to 200 kph (124 mph), the Ferrari Purosangue, or “thoroughbred” in Italian, needs just 10.6 seconds.
The Italians have noted that 80 percent of the peak torque is available at just 2,100 rpm, while the maximum torque output is 716 Nm (528 lb-ft), and it is reached at 6,250 rpm. Ferrari promises a throttle response that is characteristic of a real sports car, so expectations are high.
Fuel consumption and emissions figures have yet to be published, as they are subject to homologation. Ferrari has noted that it takes 129 meters (ca. 423 feet) to stop the Purosangue from 200 kph (124 mph), while only 32.8 meters (ca. 107 feet) to stop it from 100 kph (62 mph).
It has 398-mm (15.6 inch) front discs and 380-mm (14.9-inch)rear discs, with a thickness of 38 (1.49-inch), and 34 mm (1.33-inch), respectively.
While it is not the quickest model in its class on this sprint, where the Model X's top-of-the-line variant has the upper hand, it is fast enough to make people feel a kick in their stomach. The latter emotion might be enhanced by the company's new active suspension system, which controls body roll in corners while managing the tire contact patch.
According to some, Ferrari has already organized a presentation for select groups of customers today, so there are people today who can go to sleep knowing that their order for a Ferrari Purosangue has been placed hours ago. The rest of the world will have to contact their nearest Ferrari dealer, go through the process, and then wait until (probably) next year when they get the invitation to configure the car.
Ferrari's most practical vehicle so far, with a 473-liter (ca. 16.7 cu.ft.) trunk, has a price tag of approximately EUR 390,000, which is close to $390,000. It is more expensive than a Lamborghini Urus by over $130,000, and the same can be said about its relation to the price of a Bentley Bentayga Speed.
It is essential to note that the Italian marque has made a big deal out of not calling the Purosangue an SUV, but rather describing it simply as a four-door four-seater that is also a sports car. As you may be aware, other vehicles with four doors and a rear hatch are described as five-door vehicles, but Ferrari has distanced itself from that trend.
Its layout is described as innovative, and it has a “unique 4×4 transmission,” as well as a 49:51% front-rear weight distribution that Ferrari deems optimal for a mid-front-engined sports car.
Miraculously, Ferrari has managed to hide the fact that the Purosangue had reverse-opening rear doors up until the moment of its official reveal.
While there were some rumors online, as well as a sketch that showed what appeared to be a button, the rear doors open towards the front of the vehicle for easy access, resulting in what is referred to as “suicide doors.”
The production-spec vehicle in the official video presentation shows a model that carries four people, and it highlights things like touch-activated buttons for various functions, such as the electrochromic sunroof, as well as a rear-mounted rotary button with touch controls for the rear passengers. The latter unit is shown while demonstrating the climate controls, but it can probably adjust multiple settings.
The first SUV from Maranello comes with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 motor, which is a part of the F140 family, and is called F140IA. The latter can trace its legacy back to the Enzo, which is closing in on its 20th birthday. Time sure flies, and the Ferrari SUV might become an entirely natural sight in another 20 years.
The naturally aspirated V12 comes with 715 horsepower or 725 PS at 7,750 rpm, and it is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The four-door Ferrari can sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.3 seconds. From 0 to 200 kph (124 mph), the Ferrari Purosangue, or “thoroughbred” in Italian, needs just 10.6 seconds.
The Italians have noted that 80 percent of the peak torque is available at just 2,100 rpm, while the maximum torque output is 716 Nm (528 lb-ft), and it is reached at 6,250 rpm. Ferrari promises a throttle response that is characteristic of a real sports car, so expectations are high.
Fuel consumption and emissions figures have yet to be published, as they are subject to homologation. Ferrari has noted that it takes 129 meters (ca. 423 feet) to stop the Purosangue from 200 kph (124 mph), while only 32.8 meters (ca. 107 feet) to stop it from 100 kph (62 mph).
It has 398-mm (15.6 inch) front discs and 380-mm (14.9-inch)rear discs, with a thickness of 38 (1.49-inch), and 34 mm (1.33-inch), respectively.
While it is not the quickest model in its class on this sprint, where the Model X's top-of-the-line variant has the upper hand, it is fast enough to make people feel a kick in their stomach. The latter emotion might be enhanced by the company's new active suspension system, which controls body roll in corners while managing the tire contact patch.
According to some, Ferrari has already organized a presentation for select groups of customers today, so there are people today who can go to sleep knowing that their order for a Ferrari Purosangue has been placed hours ago. The rest of the world will have to contact their nearest Ferrari dealer, go through the process, and then wait until (probably) next year when they get the invitation to configure the car.
Ferrari's most practical vehicle so far, with a 473-liter (ca. 16.7 cu.ft.) trunk, has a price tag of approximately EUR 390,000, which is close to $390,000. It is more expensive than a Lamborghini Urus by over $130,000, and the same can be said about its relation to the price of a Bentley Bentayga Speed.
We are delighted to introduce the #FerrariPurosangue, Maranello’s first ever four-door four-seater, sporting a naturally-aspirated V12.— Ferrari (@Ferrari) September 13, 2022
Opening up new frontiers, #Ferrari has created a car that marries signature Prancing Horse performance with the ultimate in luxurious comfort. pic.twitter.com/nZ8JG8q7oo