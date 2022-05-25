BMW iX M60 Starts at AU$222,900 in Australia; Read That Again and Let It Sink In

Coinciding with their 50th anniversary celebrations, BMW M is gearing up the launch of the iX M60 in Australia. The first units of the electric super crossover will start arriving at dealers this summer.
Boasting neck-snapping performance, a decent range on a full charge, and lots of comfort and technology gear, the BMW iX M60 will kick off at AU$222,900 locally, which equals to US$157,929 at today’s exchange rates.
Due to the 455 kW (619 ps / 610 hp) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) combined generated by its zero-emission powertrain, the model does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 3.8 seconds and can keep pushing up to a top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Located deep down in the underbody for a lower center of gravity, the 112 kWh battery pack supports 200 kW fast charging, enabling a range of 566 km (352 miles) on a full charge, on the WLPT cycle. Juicing it up from 10 to 80% takes around 35 minutes, and at an 11 kW connection, you’re looking at 10 hours and 45 minutes from empty to full. BMW states that the range can be increased by up to 150 km (93 miles) in 10 minutes at DC charging stations with a battery level of 10%.
Even though it costs a lot of money, the iX M60, which is the range-topping version of the series, sitting above the xDrive50 Sport, xDrive40 Sport, and xDrive40, features a lot of gear. Things such as the 22-inch alloys, panoramic glass roof, BMW Live Cockpit with the new operating system 8.0, navigation with cloud-based maps, augmented reality video, 5G connectivity, heated front seats, Bowers and Wilkins premium audio, natural leather seats, soft-close doors, laser headlights, interior camera, and several other gizmos are offered at no extra cost.
The model is also equipped with adaptive air suspension, M Sport brakes with blue-finished calipers, and can be had in Alpine White, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Oxide Grey, or Blue Ridge Mountain. The BMW Individual shades of Aventurine Red and Storm Bay come at a AU$2,600 (US$1,842) premium each. For the cabin, customers will have to choose between Stone Grey, Amido, and Castanea. The former brings a cloth and microfiber combo, with Gold Bronze highlights, the mid-version has olive leaf-tanned leather, with Gold Bronze trim, and the latter sports the same shades, BMW says.
While each of the interior choices is a no-cost option, those looking to enjoy the ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated middle and door armrests up front, heated section under the steering wheel and glove box, heated upper trim in the front and rear door cards, and heated steering wheel will have to get the Comfort Package. This bundle will set them back another AU$3,500 (US$2,480).
