Terrible Wife Slams Into Husband’s GTC4Lusso and 918 Spyder With BMW After Fight

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, they say. Hell is also not hot enough for a human being as terrible as this wife, who, in a rage, after a fight with her husband, set out to destroy his very expensive cars.
Earlier this month, one man and one woman got into an argument in an underground parking in China, local reports cited by CarScoops say. No one seems to know what caused the argument or how exactly everything played out, but there are photos of the aftermath – and they are not pretty.
As per the reports, in a mad rage, the woman jumped at the wheel of a BMW 3-Series and rammed into her husband’s (probably very prized) Ferrari GTC4Lusso, which was then pushed into his Porsche 918 Spyder. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class, innocently parked right next to these two, was also damaged, because the woman made sure to slam into the GTC4Lusso at considerable speed. A BMW R18 motorcycle was also damaged.
We could make this into an argument about how women tend to act very irrationally and destructively in certain scenarios. Damage to or complete destruction of automotive property in cases of heartbreak is not something new, so there is definitely enough evidence to back up the argument for this type of behavior.
But this woman wasn’t just a terrible wife: she seems to be a terrible human being overall. The same media outlet notes that, before she slammed into the Ferrari and the Porsche, she also crashed into other people’s cars and even rammed into the support pillars of the parking lot.
Anyone could understand a fit of rage that prompts you to smash stuff to pieces. Certainly, anyone can understand the pain and anger caused by the heartbreak from someone you trusted, even if not all of us would go the length and unleash it all on an innocent car. But what did the other people who had parked the cars in the garage have to do with anything? That’s just gratuitously evil and stupid.
