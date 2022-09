New Ferrari SUV Leaks, Purosangue Reportedly Features 715-HP V12 Engine

SUV

actu.auto.fr on Instagram further understands that zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 3.3 seconds, which is pretty impressive for a five-door vehicle that isn’t powered with electricity. Tesla loyalists are – most likely – rolling on the floor laughing right now because the Model X Plaid shames the new Purosangue in a straight line on any given surface.Undoubtedly a heavy car even though we’re still unaware of the curb weight, the Italianreportedly tops 310 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour). Internal combustion loyalists are aware the Model X Plaid cannot match that, and they’re aware the new Purosange will outhandle every single SUV on sale today, including the record-breaking Lamborghini Urus Performante.Expected to arrive in dealerships for the 2023 model year, the Prancing Horse’s most controversial vehicle yet is rumored to cost in the ballpark of €390,000. That’s almost $390,000 at current exchange rates, and it’s perfectly fine given the Purosangue’s promise of best-in-class handling.For the sake of reference, Lamborghini charges $260,676 for the Urus Performante. The Volkswagen Group also owns Bentley, whose Bentayga Speed is the W12-engined sibling of the Urus Performance. In this configuration, the British leviathan will set you back at least $259,400.The biggest mystery of the Purosange is how the rear doors open. The leaked picture doesn’t show any kind of rear door handles, nor can we see any pillar-mounted handles or touch-sensitive buttons. There’s hearsay regarding a suicide arrangement inspired by the Mazda MX-30, meaning that the rear doors can’t be opened without opening the front doors first.That said, watch this space for the official unveiling of the Purosange