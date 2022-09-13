New Ferrari SUV Leaks, Purosangue Reportedly Features 715-HP V12 Engine

The inevitable has finally happened. A few hours before the long-awaited premiere of the Purosangue, a photograph of the first-ever SUV from the Prancing Horse of Maranello has been published on social media. The jacked-up wagon reportedly packs 725 ps (make that 715 horsepower) from a naturally-aspirated V12 developed from the F140 engine family that rolled out a whopping two decades ago in the Ferrari Enzo.
actu.auto.fr on Instagram further understands that zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 3.3 seconds, which is pretty impressive for a five-door vehicle that isn’t powered with electricity. Tesla loyalists are – most likely – rolling on the floor laughing right now because the Model X Plaid shames the new Purosangue in a straight line on any given surface.
Undoubtedly a heavy car even though we’re still unaware of the curb weight, the Italian SUV reportedly tops 310 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour). Internal combustion loyalists are aware the Model X Plaid cannot match that, and they’re aware the new Purosange will outhandle every single SUV on sale today, including the record-breaking Lamborghini Urus Performante.
Expected to arrive in dealerships for the 2023 model year, the Prancing Horse’s most controversial vehicle yet is rumored to cost in the ballpark of €390,000. That’s almost $390,000 at current exchange rates, and it’s perfectly fine given the Purosangue’s promise of best-in-class handling.
For the sake of reference, Lamborghini charges $260,676 for the Urus Performante. The Volkswagen Group also owns Bentley, whose Bentayga Speed is the W12-engined sibling of the Urus Performance. In this configuration, the British leviathan will set you back at least $259,400.
The biggest mystery of the Purosange is how the rear doors open. The leaked picture doesn’t show any kind of rear door handles, nor can we see any pillar-mounted handles or touch-sensitive buttons. There’s hearsay regarding a suicide arrangement inspired by the Mazda MX-30, meaning that the rear doors can’t be opened without opening the front doors first.
That said, watch this space for the official unveiling of the Purosange.
