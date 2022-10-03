Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Goes Against Black Badge Mythos on White Forgis

Quick, before the BMW XM steals the ‘fugly’ title from Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan, or before the V12 Ferrari Purosangue shows the Urus S and Performante the Italian coach door’s way, there is still a little time for aftermarket shenanigans.
Understandably, many Rolls-Royce Cullinan owners know that a dark and menacing Black Badge might go a long way towards hiding some of the inherent bulkiness and design quirks of the British ultra-luxury SUV. But others just choose to not care at all about potential outraged onlookers and even go the polar opposite by jumping into the all-white and chromed bandwagon.
We have no idea if that is a sort of anti-murdered-out niche movement, but it is still properly refreshing when a Rolls-Royce keeps all that expensive chrome shiny and polished. Plus, they can always stand out in any posh crowd by way of a lowered setup and ritzy widebody treatment, right?
So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have decided to highlight a cool but potentially outrageous Cullinan build that came to their attention courtesy of Devenzo AutoSpa, a Rosemère, Québec, Canada-based division of luxury automotive dealership Auto Devenzo. It is cleanly and finely dressed in Novitec’s widebody attire, and all of the chromed pieces were not deleted at all.
Instead, the build project also included a ritzy, humongous Forgiato Designs forged aftermarket wheel setup – all matched in plain white with the entire body. Plus, there are no more obvious black plastic trim pieces outside, while the interior does provide a nice little black-on-white contrast to make sure there is no eye fatigue while enjoying that expensive glass of champagne…
As for other details, there are none. So, we do not know if this custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan is for sale or the result of a client commission. But do we really care when it looks like this?
