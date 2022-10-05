This Kitschy Lamborghini Urus Is Supercar-Fast, Can Mix It With the Huracan Performante

Was Mansory the first word that you thought of after seeing the opening picture? Well, you sir, or ma’am, do know your tuners, as it was this one behind the flashy Lamborghini Urus.
As a matter of fact, ‘flashy’ may be too soft a word to describe the super SUV, because it is plain kitschy. It has a two-tone finish, combining black and blue, with the typical forged carbon elements.
There are quite a few add-ons here, from the bits and pieces attached to the front, sides, and rear, including the chin spoiler, large diffuser, and two wings, to the fender flares, and fat side skirts. The vented hood was also signed by Mansory, and this Urus has new wheels too, 10x24 and 12.5x24 inches in size at the front and rear respectively.
A white and blue theme was chosen for the cockpit of the high-rider made in Sant’Agata Bolognese, which sports high-end leather almost everywhere you look. There are ‘Mansory’ and ‘Venatus’ logos too, because the name given to the tuned Urus by the controversial tuner is the Mansory Venatus Evo S, and it is one-of-ten available, in case you were wondering.
With 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque bouncing off the walls of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, the pre-facelifted Lamborghini Urus can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 305 kph (190 mph).
That’s already very impressive, but not as impressive as the Venatus Evo S, which can do it in 2.9 seconds, according to Mansory, and will top out at 323 kph (201 mph). The straight-line performance is on par with the Huracan Performante, and it is due to the increased output and thrust, which are now rated at 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft).
