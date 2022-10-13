The Lamborghini Aventador Is Officially Dead, Final Copy Is an Ode to the Miura Roadster

More on this:

1 The Last N/A V12 Lamborghini Aventador Is Going to Switzerland, It Is the End of an Era

2 Lamborghini Aventador Successor Prototype Let Down by Its Hybrid Powertrain, It's Italian

3 Hybrid Lamborghini Imagined by Independent Illustrator, Refuses to Show Its True Colors

4 The Lamborghini Aventador Is Dead, Long Live Its V12-Powered Successor!

5 Lamborghini to Sound the Death Knell for the Aventador This Year, V12 on Its Death Bed Too