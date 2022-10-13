The Lamborghini Aventador Is Officially Dead, Final Copy Is an Ode to the Miura Roadster

Lamborghini has officially bid farewell to the Aventador with the final example that just came out of the gates of their Sant’Agata Bolognese facility. With it, the Raging Bull also marked the end of the V12 ICE era.
Designed to pay homage to the one-off Miura Roadster, which was presented at the 1968 Brussels Motor Show, at Carrozzeria Bertone’s stand, as a show car, the final Aventador is an LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, tweaked out by Ad Personam, and it is on its way to its Swiss owner.
Finished in Azzuro Flake, just like the bespoke Miura mentioned above, it has Grigio Liqueo rocker covers, with Nero Aldebaran pinstripe. Several naked carbon fiber elements are visible too, on the chin spoiler, side skirts, and diffuser, as well as black-finished roof and engine cover, made of the same lightweight material. Emulating the Miura’s scoop are the black air intakes and Nero Aldebaran livery. The matte black tailpipes, and wheels in shiny silver, spinning around the black brake calipers, round off the exterior design.
Just as striking as the exterior, and also mimicking the looks of the Miura Roadster, the cockpit of the final Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae boasts Bianco Leda leather. This material can be seen throughout the interior, including on the seats, dashboard, and center console, and is complemented by Nero Aldebaran on the headrests. The dashboard features Nero Ade Alcantara, stitched together with Bianco Leda string, and boasts unique embroidery that displays that Miura logo. The same badge was applied to the side rockers as well, further setting this special supercar apart.
Just like the rest of the 249 Roadsters, and 350 Coupes of the Ultimae that have seen the light of day, the last one uses the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, which makes 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. Everything is transferred to the all-wheel drive via the single-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, enabling the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds in the open-top model, and 2.8 seconds in the fixed-roof variant. Top speed is rated at 355 kph (221 mph).
