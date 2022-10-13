Twin-Turbo Lambo Gallardo Drops Slammed Widebody to CGI-Remind Us of Its V10

Lamborghini is currently on its merry way developing the successors for the Aventador and Huracan series, as well as getting ready for the ultra-luxury super-SUV brawl.
The exotic Italian manufacturer from Sant'Agata Bolognese has even announced the official death of the iconic naturally aspirated V12 Aventador, with the final example of the bonkers era going to someone in Switzerland. Meanwhile, the Huracan still has a narrow lease of life going for it, but that is probably not going to last forever.
In the field of ultra-luxury super-SUVs, there are two new Lambo Urus styles for anyone not caring about the 735-hp BMW XM Label Red, 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue, or the Aston Martin DBX707, just to name some of the more powerful rivals. Thus, one can always take a 657-hp Urus Performante or Urus S and be happy about their mall crawler.
But some folks are often driven by nostalgia, even if only digitally. So, here is Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who gives us something that looks utterly cool when dressed in gold. That is the smallest of the CGI highlights, come to think of it. The rest of them are that crazy!
Anyway, his imagined Lambo Gallardo is no 5.2-liter odd-firing Lambo V10 ‘slouch’ and instead mates the iconic engine with a twin-turbo setup. That clearly bodes well for the exposed rear area, as well as the extreme widebody aerodynamic kit that leaves nothing to any interpretations about this being an imagined track monster!
Unfortunately, this is all wishful thinking. Otherwise, we would have been more than frowned about the CGI expert not giving us all the technical credentials, from sprint times to rpm limits, the weight reveals, and whatnot. All in all, such a nice reminder about the Lambo Gallardo still being around for the aftermarket realm to play with it!
