Toyota FJ Cruiser Mulling a Quirky Digital Comeback Is Ageless Nostalgia Personified

Quite sadly, after the American fan base of Toyota’s quirky retro-styled mid-size FJ Cruiser SUV was denied access to it some years ago, the story is about to come to a full circle around the world, as well.
The Toyota FJ Cruiser was discontinued in the United States after the 2014MY, and now the 2023 FJ Cruiser is about to say goodbye to the entire world with help from the limited ‘Final Edition’ sent to Saudi Arabia in just 1,000 examples. Then, Toyota will finally pull the plug on the quirky yet lovable tough SUV sometime in December 2022.
That is quite a sad moment for Toyota fans in particular and off-road SUV aficionados in general, but of course, automotive enthusiasts are not going to give the Japanese automaker and its cool nameplate a rest. Already, someone thinks “everyone knows that (Toyota’s) FJ Cruiser should still be around,” and also decided to do something about it.
Albeit only digitally, since we are dealing with the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who thinks that our CGI garages are ‘dying’ to welcome an entire revival series of FJ Cruisers. This here is a pixel master that loves CGI mashups above all else, and as such this exception from the norm sometimes feels like stolen DNA from Land Rover and Jeep platforms.
But other than that, and at least according to the channel’s ardent fans, the CGI expert perfectly captures the quirky look and feel of the real-world FJ Cruiser. Only when dealing with the digital realm quirkiness is a way of life, thus nailing some odd entries into the Toyota mix without breaking a sweat.
Naturally, we decided to portray just one version as the hero of the story, and it has been chosen upon popular request by the channel’s aficionados because it “somehow manages to be futurist, Boomer nostalgia retro, and mid-1990s Toyota, all at once.” Plus “amazing,” let us not forget about that, either.
That is quite a sad moment for Toyota fans in particular and off-road SUV aficionados in general, but of course, automotive enthusiasts are not going to give the Japanese automaker and its cool nameplate a rest. Already, someone thinks “everyone knows that (Toyota’s) FJ Cruiser should still be around,” and also decided to do something about it.
Albeit only digitally, since we are dealing with the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who thinks that our CGI garages are ‘dying’ to welcome an entire revival series of FJ Cruisers. This here is a pixel master that loves CGI mashups above all else, and as such this exception from the norm sometimes feels like stolen DNA from Land Rover and Jeep platforms.
But other than that, and at least according to the channel’s ardent fans, the CGI expert perfectly captures the quirky look and feel of the real-world FJ Cruiser. Only when dealing with the digital realm quirkiness is a way of life, thus nailing some odd entries into the Toyota mix without breaking a sweat.
Naturally, we decided to portray just one version as the hero of the story, and it has been chosen upon popular request by the channel’s aficionados because it “somehow manages to be futurist, Boomer nostalgia retro, and mid-1990s Toyota, all at once.” Plus “amazing,” let us not forget about that, either.