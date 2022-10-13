CGI Infiniti QX80 Luxury Pickup Truck Looks Ready for the Ultimate GMC Denali Fight

Because of all the heavy-duty novelties flooding the American pickup truck market, these behemoths have been the talk of the town this early autumn, both in the real world and across the digital realm.
Ram Trucks premiered early on in September the 2023 model year updates for the HD lineup. They were followed tightly by the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD with an updated Duramax turbo diesel, the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty with a fresh 6.8-liter V8 gasoline engine, and the ultimate exhibition of the 2024 GMC Sierra HD flaunting not just the AT4X off-road trim but also the luxurious Denali Ultimate.
Naturally, that gave many folks novel ideas. Including virtual automotive artists, who started churning out imagined HD pickup trucks left and right, from Super Duty Raptor Rs to a whole series of premium or regular dually pickup trucks for brands that today have nothing to do with the heavy-duty segment. But, of course, these leviathans can be quite tiresome, even for someone wielding a CGI brush.
So, here is Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who sure knows how to juggle our vehicle dreams, but now decides to take a break from the Sport or Dually truck series he has been so passionate about for the past few days. Instead, he does not stray too far away from the pickup truck segment and decides to imagine the potentially perfect rival for GMC’s Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate.
This one does not come from a Detroit peer, though, and instead, the dream competitor is based on the severely underrated (as per enthusiastic comments) Nissan Titan full-size pickup truck. Only it now has the visage of an Infiniti QX80, a luxury full-size SUV that has close architecture connections with the sixth-gen Nissan Patrol and second-gen Armada. And it seems the idea of a hulking QX80 morphing into a premium pickup truck offering is not preposterous at all, judging by the channel’s fan base reaction!
