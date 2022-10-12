FedEx, UPS Stop Looking Into EV Future, Treat Iconic Delivery Vans to Gold Daytons

Right now, just like many other delivery companies, both FedEx and UPS are actively searching for a way to join the EV revolution and keep doing the same good business.
Back in December, General Motors – through its new subsidiary BrightDrop – had delivered the first EV600 fully electric light commercial vehicles acting as the next chapter of the step-in delivery van for the multinational company. Amazon, meanwhile, seeks the aid of Rivian for EDV duties.
But no worries, it seems like Walmart agrees with FedEx that GM’s BrightDrop EV600 is the way. That is opposed to UPS’ strategy, which is a bit late with the Arrival van but will ultimately also look forward to silent delivery van services all over the world.
However, not everyone thinks UPS or FedEx should only have eyes for the EV future. Instead, the virtual artist behind the 412donklife Customs label (better known as 412donklife on social media) shows some artsy Hi-riser love for their old yet iconic Freightliner delivery vans. And since we are dealing with someone who only dabbles with 3D-modelling “exclusive big wheel content,” there is going to be outrage around his commercial van posts!
That is easy to imagine since the dream FedEx and UPS delivery vans have embarked on a posh journey of humongous gold Dayton wire wheel wishful thinking discovery. And it did not end quickly, as the pixel master saw it fitting to showcase the boxy delivery vans from all angles, both still and on the move. Well, if this was real, those Dayton gold wheels might be worth more than the truck itself.
Alas, they are not, so there is no chance of seeing the blinged-up delivery van drop a parcel in front of your doorway any time soon. This is too bad, as it was about time someone made this job a little ritzy and prone to social media talk (or gossip). Oh well, maybe next time. Or does this quirky idea seem too much for us to give them our CGI hall pass?
