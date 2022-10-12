Flat 2.2-Liter 220-HP VW Beetle Jeans Resto Concept Is a CGI Man's Singer 964

We all know that Volkswagen and Porsche have a special bond. Alas, diehard aficionados do not like to be constantly reminded of the classic Beetle-vintage 911 relationship.
Many jokes have been said, a lot of memes have been imagined, and countless projects have referenced the storied Beetle – 911 history, both for right and wrong reasons. But, of course, some people just cannot leave it to rest. Especially virtual automotive artists.
And we have seen about everything, from 1970s VW Beetle restomods that digitally adopted the 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 attire to CGI-enrage purists and bewitch everyone else to RWB-style widebody VW Beetle Targas showing their forged roof in virtual operation. Well, as it turns out, there is more CGI to be dreamt about the perfect 911 Beetle.
Here is the curious case of Sylvain Reiniche, the virtual artist behind the sylvain.reiniche.design account on social media, who is deeply passionate about all sorts of Porsche 911s, with or without digital liveries. But just recently he reposted a virtual 964-based Porsche by Singer artwork and we soon got a logical explanation for the apparition.
As it turns out, the pixel master was counting his financial assets and concluded that he cannot (yet) afford the restomod jewel of German-American descent. So, he opted to imagine the next best Porsche wheel-equipped thing, a VW Beetle restomod. Curiously, he chose the 1974-only model year S761 Jeans Volkswagen Beetle special edition.
That is a classic Bug that exited the factory gates solely in Tunis Gelb (aka yellow), as well as with a black stripe affixed to the sides of the car with the JEANS letters and a Jeans logo on the engine hood. But, of course, this one comes with a CGI twist. A cool one, if you ask me. But I am also open to other opinions, so here are the Beetle 1300 Jeans concept’s highlights: a black with yellow stripe switcheroo, as well as a “promising” 220-horsepower flat-four 2.2-liter VW heart!
