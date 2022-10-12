‘Cadillacura’ Seems Like the Perfect Japanese American Luxury Sporty Branding

Acura was born out of Honda’s desire for a premium sporty division that would one day compete against fellow rivals like Toyota’s Lexus and Nissan’s Infiniti. Of course, it also secretly aspired to challenge the rightful king of American luxury, aka GM’s Cadillac.
The luxury and performance subsidiary was born almost four decades ago (in the spring of 1986), so we already know how all those aspirations went down for it. However, when talking about the automotive industry, one should definitely never say never, as all sorts of quirky alliances have been forged over the past century or so.
Even today, some of them would seem pretty much impossible to certain folks who value tradition above all else. Anyway, these are just measures of survival in a highly volatile corporate environment, frankly. But, as it turns out, not all OEM stones have been turned, at least not in the real world.
Over across the virtual automotive realm, however, there is one digital artist better known as automotive.ai on social media who cleverly thinks that our CGI garages were ‘dying’ to welcome the products of a highly unlikely Americana-JDM-style alliance between Cadillac and Acura.
Affectionately dubbed ‘Cadillacura’ this new Japanese American luxury sporty branding is riddled with the edgy looks of both Caddy and Acura products. And you know what? For the most part, these creations are something that most of the channel’s fans would drive in a heartbeat.
Of course, some models easily stand out in any crowd – for better or worse. And enthusiasts were quick to point out that a CTS-V NSX would sound and look great, whereas the Acura Escalade is only worthy of some digital LOLs. So, have you already chosen a favorite, or should these all be discarded as the figments of a crazy imagination?
