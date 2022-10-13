2023 BMW M2 Looks Digitally Happy About Getting a Quick Redesign and Gold Wheels

When they officially unveiled the second-generation (G87) 2023 M2, the Bavarians over at BMW were quick to point out this is potentially the ultimate compact sports car for purist drivers.
So, they talked about stuff like being “intensely concentrated” and ready to deliver “purebred driving pleasure” in between cool technical specifications. Those include a 453-hp inline-six engine, a six-speed manual transmission, RWD, and a “ten-position M Traction Control” that will probably allow for the most exact drifts ever.
On the other hand, the diehard fan base will be motivated to also discuss the exceedingly angular styling, which seemingly throws BMW’s formerly understated elegance down the drain and welcomes extreme aggressiveness. But, of course, there are solutions even for this San Luis Potosi, Mexico-made hoot that costs no less than $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling in America.
So, the virtual artist better known as j.b.cars on social media has done yet another quick makeover that goes against the OEM credo, trying to save the M2 now. Last we saw his work, the pixel master was trying to do the same for the quirky 2023 BMW XM, and back then, we opined that some things just cannot be fixed (easily), so perhaps they might only be avenged.
Anyway, this time around, we feel this 2023 BMW M2 redesign will at least put a smile on someone’s face – after it did the same with the car. Thus, the major alterations revolve around the front of the compact sports car, with the M2 now a tad less aggressive and more in line with the current styling work exhibited by the Bavarian house.
Also, those gold wheels are a nice additional CGI touch, though perhaps they might have worked a lot better with a full black attire instead of just playing the contrasting game against the few dark details around the body. So, what do you think? Should we give this our CGI hall pass or not?
