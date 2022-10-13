2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Heading to U.S. Showrooms Starting Next Month

Mitsubishi has detailed the Outlander PHEV lineup for the 2023 model year in the United States. The electrified crossover will start arriving at dealers in November and will be available in seven trim levels.
Carrying an MSRP of $39,845, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES is the entry-level proposal. It rides on 18-inch alloys, has 12.3-inch digital dials, 8-inch infotainment system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM with 3-month subscription, and a generous host of safety gear.
Priced from $42,145, the SE follows it, bringing 20-inch alloys, LED front fog lamps, heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, multi-view camera, heated front seats, 9-inch infotainment system, HD radio, electric tailgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, synthetic leather upholstery, and additional safety systems.
The SE w/ Tech Package features all of the above, as well as auto-dimming rearview mirror, panoramic sunroof, and Bose audio, and starts at $44,145. The SEL brings leather upholstery, heated rear seats, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, and others, from $45,445. The SEL Touring has an MSRP of $47,645 and comes with heated steering wheel, head-up display, pull-up rear window shades, panoramic sunroof, and Bose audio.
Choosing the SEL Premium version of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, with its black roof, semi-aniline leather, and massage function for those sitting at the front, means paying at least $48,145. Topping off the range is the 40th Anniversary Edition, which has a two-tone finish, combining Black Diamond with Bronze, and 40th Anniversary logos. Pricing for this model kicks off at $49,995. These prices do not include the $1,345 destination charge ($1,470 in Alaska and Hawaii).
The Outlander PHEV has combined output and torque rated at 248 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm), from the gasoline engine and twin-motor setup. The total driving range is 420 miles (676 km), and it can drive on electricity alone up to 38 miles (61 km), with the 20 kWh battery pack fully charged.
