2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Heading to U.S. Showrooms Starting Next Month

More on this:

1 Mitsubishi Outlander Goes Black in Japan With New Special Edition Model

2 2023 Mitsubishi Triton / L200 Becomes Sportier Down Under With New Special Edition

3 America, This Is Your 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Will Be Showcased in Minnesota

4 The 2023 Outlander PHEV Could Save Mitsubishi From the Grave, Here's How

5 All-New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Debuts With Twin-Motor 4WD Setup, 54-Mile EV Range