2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Heading to U.S. Showrooms Starting Next Month

Carrying an MSRP of $39,845, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV ES is the entry-level proposal. It rides on 18-inch alloys, has 12.3-inch digital dials, 8-inch infotainment system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM with 3-month subscription, and a generous host of safety gear.Priced from $42,145, the SE follows it, bringing 20-inch alloys, LED front fog lamps, heated side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, multi-view camera, heated front seats, 9-inch infotainment system, HD radio, electric tailgate, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift lever, synthetic leather upholstery, and additional safety systems.The SE w/ Tech Package features all of the above, as well as auto-dimming rearview mirror, panoramic sunroof, and Bose audio, and starts at $44,145. The SEL brings leather upholstery, heated rear seats, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, and others, from $45,445. The SEL Touring has an MSRP of $47,645 and comes with heated steering wheel, head-up display, pull-up rear window shades, panoramic sunroof, and Bose audio.Choosing the SEL Premium version of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV , with its black roof, semi-aniline leather, and massage function for those sitting at the front, means paying at least $48,145. Topping off the range is the 40th Anniversary Edition, which has a two-tone finish, combining Black Diamond with Bronze, and 40th Anniversary logos. Pricing for this model kicks off at $49,995. These prices do not include the $1,345 destination charge ($1,470 in Alaska and Hawaii).The Outlanderhas combined output and torque rated at 248 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm), from the gasoline engine and twin-motor setup. The total driving range is 420 miles (676 km), and it can drive on electricity alone up to 38 miles (61 km), with the 20battery pack fully charged.