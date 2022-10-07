2023 Mitsubishi Triton / L200 Becomes Sportier Down Under With New Special Edition

The new generation Triton / L200 is likely a few months away from being unveiled, and, in the meantime, Mitsubishi has updated the current one for the 2023 model year in Australia, introducing a new special edition too.
Named the 2023 Mitsubishi Triton Sport Edition, it is limited to 400 units Down Under, and the first copies are expected to start arriving at dealers from December.
Building on the GLS Deluxe grade, which means that it uses the same Super Select 4x4 drivetrain with rear differential lock, the new Triton Sport Edition gets identical equipment and is offered in the Dual Cab body style only.
It is available in Black or White, features a dark theme, has chrome dynamic shield badging, and black exterior trims, and red accents applied to the side steps, skid plate, and rear section. Rounding off the makeover on the outside are the hood and tailgate decals. In the cabin, it has black leather, stitched together with red string.
Besides launching the new Sport Edition, the Japanese automaker has also updated the rest of the Triton lineup Down Under for the 2023 model year. Part of the novelties, the GLX-R and GLS get the factory-fitted SDA1 audio, with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and one HDMI, and two USB ports.
Black side steps offered as standard on the Triton GLX represent another novelty, improving ingress and egress. Optionally, the GLS Deluxe and GSR Tan Orange Interior packages are still available for the 2023 model year, bringing additional gear to the pickup truck. On a final note, Mitsubishi says that the 2.4-liter gasoline-powered GLX Single Cab has been dropped for 2023.
Pricing for the updated Triton starts at AU$30,740 (US$19,868) in Australia and goes up to at least AU$64,640 (US$41,778) for the GSR Double Cab Tan Orange Interior.
