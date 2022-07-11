New Mitsubishi Pickup Truck Spied With Nissan DNA, Shows Production Body Panels

Whatever you may call it, Mitsubishi’s mid-size pickup truck is definitely showing its age. Unveiled in 2014, then facelifted in 2018, the Triton will be redesigned from the ground up for the 2024 model year in early 2023.
Two years ago, when the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing, the Japanese automaker unveiled a business plan for the 2020 to 2022 fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. The new pickup truck, sold under the L200 moniker in Europe, is due to be introduced by the end of fiscal year 2022.
Owen Thomson, the head of product strategy at Mitsubishi Australia, made it clear that electrification has been under consideration from day one. It’s not known if this gentleman refers to a hybrid or plug-in hybrid.
Something else that’s currently not known is the pickup truck’s availability in the United States. Back in April 2019, a high-ranking executive who’s currently the big kahuna at Mitsubishi Motors North America said that “we’d like to have a pickup truck.” Mark Chaffin added that “we’d have to have one that’s the right fit for Mitsubishi, for our demographic, and something that is really competitive in the [North American] market.”
Considering that alliance partner Nissan is doing perfectly fine with the Frontier in this part of the world, a Mitsubishi-badged twin wouldn’t be all that surprising for the struggling brand. That said, take a very good and long look at Mitsubishi’s all-new truck in production-ready specification.
The sides have plenty of things in common with the Navara, a.k.a. the Frontier’s global cousin. The hardpoints further suggest Navara influences, which is unsurprising given that Nissan bought Mitsubishi in 2016.
Similar to the outgoing L200 and Triton, as well as the Navara, the next-generation pickup truck will be offered with a selection of turbocharged inline-four engines connected to either a manual or a torque-converter automatic. Increasingly stringent fuel economy and emission regulations may have nipped any kind of naturally-aspirated mill in the bud.
